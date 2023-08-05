News

Autumn Oxton parade

2023 2nd Delegate Autumn Oxton with Rocky the lobster in the Big Parade Saturday morning, Aug. 5.

 Photo by Dan Dunkle

ROCKLAND — The "Big Parade" event for the 2023 Maine Lobster Festival took place on Saturday, Aug. 5.

The theme was "The Spirit of 76" in honor of 76 years of the festival.

Grand Marshals

The Co-Grand Marshals of the 2023 Maine Lobster Festival parade, director/volunteers Sharon Lombardo and Robert Oxton.
U.S Navy sailors 2024 MLF parade

Members of the United States Navy from the USS Gunson Hall march in the 2023 Maine Lobster Festival parade, Saturday, Aug. 5.
2023 MLF parade bagpipes

Bagpipe players in kilts come down Main Street in Rockland during the 2023 Maine Lobster Festival parade on Saturday, Aug. 5.
2023 MLF parade Delegate and Neptune

2023 Maine Lobster Festival Delegate Adelaide Hendricks and Jeff Archer as King Neptune wave to the crowd during the Saturday morning parade.
2023 MLF parade Neptune's Bounty

The Neptune's Bounty, full of pirates, proceeds down Maine Stred during the Maine Lobster Festival parade on Saturday, Aug. 5.
2023 MLF parade Funsters

Garfield and The Funsters in the lobster festival parade.
2023 MLF parade Shriners

Shriner go karts perform driving stunts during the 2023 Maine Lobster Festival parade on Saturday.
2023 MLF parade Nutmeg Fife and Drum

Band category winners Nutmeg Volunteer Junior Ancient Fife & Drum Corps performs in the 2023 Maine Lobster Festival parade on Saturday.

