ROCKLAND — The "Big Parade" event for the 2023 Maine Lobster Festival took place on Saturday, Aug. 5.
The theme was "The Spirit of 76" in honor of 76 years of the festival.
The Co-Grand Marshals were Maine Lobster Festival director/volunteers Sharon Lombardo and Robert Oxton.
In the parade were decorated floats from local businesses and organizations, community and national bands, fire engines, Shriners in go karts andmascots like the New England Patriots' Pat the Patriot and Slugger the Sea Dog from the Portland Sea Dogs.
Of course there was also 2023 Maine Lobster Festival Delegate Adelaide Hendricks of Cushing, 2nd Delegate Autumn Oxton of Vinalhaven, Congenial award winner Lizzi Swan of Warren and the other Delegate contestants plus King Neptune, his court and Blackbeard the pirate.
Following a thunder and lightning storm the night before, and brief showers Saturday morning, the parade started down North Main Street in Rockland at 10 a.m and continued until about noon. The route led down Main Street going "in the wrong direction" and ended near the festival grounds in Harbor Park.
The parade was a judged event, with awards in the category of Commercial, Theme, Band, Non-Profit, Marching, Antique Vehicle, plus People's Choice and Director's Choice.
Winners for 2023 were: Strand Theatre, Theme; Elks, Non-Profit; Taste of Maine, Director's Choice; Fisher Engineering, Commercial; The Nutmeg Volunteer Junior Ancient Fife & Drum Corps, Band; Maine Vocational & Rehabilitation Associates (MVRA), People's Choice.