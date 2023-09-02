Labor Day has been observed in some form in the United States since 1882 when the Central Labor Union in New York City marked it on Sept. 5, 1982.
By 1894, 23 more states had adopted the holiday, and on June 28, 1894, President Grover Cleveland signed a law making the first Monday in September of each year a national holiday. The Maine AFL-CIO noted this law was passed during a period of serious labor upheaval "as workers demanded an end to poverty wages, dangerous working conditions and child labor."
The Knights of Labor were the first Maine workers to celebrate Labor Day on Aug. 31, 1886 when more than 3,000 people gathered at Peaks Island for a day of rest and recreation. There were at least twenty-one strikes in Maine that year alone, according to the AFL-CIO. As workers fought for the eight-hour day, the secret ballot, the citizen initiative and an end to anti-union conspiracy laws, Maine became the ninth state to legally recognize Labor Day in 1891.
The local area has seen its share of organized labor disputes. United Parcel Service workers, represented by the Teamsters, won a new contract last month that provided significant pay raises. There are about 75 employees who work out of the UPS distribution center on Merrill Drive in Rockland which delivers packages from Woolwich to Northport.
Not all labor disputes have ended favorably for workers in the Rockland area. In 1985, the management of FMC Marine Colloids sought wage and benefit cuts and when the 113-person workforce went on strike, the company replaced them with people who crossed the picket line.
Union representation is less than in the past, particularly as the number of manufacturing jobs have declined. Most government employees are represented by a labor union as are UPS and Consolidated Communications.
The Economic Policy Institute stated in a 2021 article that "Unions improve wages and benefits for all workers, not just union members. They help reduce income inequality by making sure all Americans, and not just the wealthy elite, share in the benefits of their labor."
Manufacturing jobs have declined sharply in Knox County which had often been the backbone of unionized labor. In 1985, there were more than 3,000 people in Knox County working in manufacturing. That number has fallen to less than 1,100 in 2022.
In the building where Hamilton Marine is now located, once was a company called Schoolhouse Togs. The 30-plus workers at the plant produced high quality, American-made children’s clothing. That closed in May 1992, with the manager of the plant saying the owner could not compete with clothing produced in Taiwan, Korea, Sri Lanka, and the Dominican Republic.
In 1990, Nautica ended manufacturing at the building on Camden Street that is now Breakwater Marketplace. The factory on Camden Street was filled with hundreds of workers who produced top-quality, American-made jackets, robes and other clothing. Nautica had its manufacturing work sent to places like Sri Lanka and Madagascar.
The Knox Woolen Mill in Camden shut down in 1988 with the production being moved to South Carolina. Other communities in the county have also seen plants close over the past few decades.
Current labor status
Workers in Knox County saw their pay rise nearly 6 percent on average in 2022 compared to 2021.
The annual employment and wage statistics from the Maine Department of Labor reported that in 2022, the average wage for a worker in Knox County was $49,716. This is 5.7 percent more than in 2021.
Inflation during that period (December 2021 to December 2022) was 6.5 percent.
The number of people working in Knox County in 2022 rose slightly from 2021 (15,460 to 15,850) but was still down from the pre-pandemic peak of 18,320 in 2019 and the subsequent "Great Resignation."
This does not include the self-employed such as lobster harvesters.
Computer system managers earned the most on average of any occupation in Knox County at nearly $154,000.
Chief executive officers, that numbered 70 in Knox County, were paid on average $109,000.
Software developers, of which there were 20, earned on average $106,000.
The 30 pharmacists were paid on average $133,000 and physicians were paid on average $116,000, according to the state figures. The 380 registered nurses were paid on average nearly $72,000.
Nursing assistants, that number 320, were paid on average $37,000.
Workers in the food preparation and service industry, that totaled 1,410 last year, were paid on average slightly more than $35,000. Within that category, chefs and head cooks earned nearly $56,000 on average while fast food workers were paid less than $31,000.
Retail sales workers numbered 1,640 last year with an average pay of $41,000. Within that category, the 420 cashiers were paid $30,000.
Office and administrative support workers totaled 1,930 and had an average pay of less than $42,000. The 230 bookkeepers in that group was $46,000.
The 1,080 production workers were paid on average nearly $45,000.
The 930 construction workers were paid on average $50,000 in 2022 in Knox County.
Drivers of heavy trucks, numbering 180, were paid on average $46,000.