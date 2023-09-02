News

UPS strike practice 2

Workers outside the UPS distribution center in Rockland on June 29 conducted a practice for a possible strike that would start Aug. 1 if no labor agreement is reached. The workers eventually got a new contract with significant pay increases for full and part-time workers.

 Photo by Stephen Betts

Labor Day has been observed in some form in the United States since 1882 when the Central Labor Union in New York City marked it on Sept. 5, 1982.

By 1894, 23 more states had adopted the holiday, and on June 28, 1894, President Grover Cleveland signed a law making the first Monday in September of each year a national holiday. The Maine AFL-CIO noted this law was passed during a period of serious labor upheaval "as workers demanded an end to poverty wages, dangerous working conditions and child labor."

