From left: Incoming Medomak Valley High School freshmen and Warren residents Olivia McMurrin, McKenzie Felter and Paige Gerlack have their hands full serving up lobster in the food tent at the Maine Lobster Festival on Thursday.
King Neptune and his court tour a U.S. Coast Guard vessel during the 76th Maine Lobster Festival. From left: Al Simmons, AKA Captain Carver of Pirates of the Dark Rose; 2nd Delegate Autumn Oxton, Maine Lobster Festival Delegate Adelaide Hendricks, Scott Archer as King Neptune.
ROCKLAND — Sunday, Aug. 6 saw the close of the 76th Maine Lobster Festival, host this year to both time-honored traditions and new beginnings.
Admission was free once again this year, with activities for all ages, including live music, vendors and artists, competitions and contests, the marine touch tank, pirate demonstrations and tours of the visiting U.S. Navy vessel Gunston Hall.
And, of course, there was plenty of food — from the traditional lobster dinner in the food tent to the multiple food trucks around the festival grounds.
The Maine Lobster Festival is a volunteer-run event, with more than 1,300 unpaid locals and visitors working each year.
“It’s a huge team effort,” said festival director Avi Good of Rockport on Saturday. “It takes a village. It always comes together beautifully, and this year we are on a roll.”
Volunteers come in all ages and from all walks of life, including local politicians, business owners, students and senior citizens.
“Even the mayor volunteers!” said Rockland Mayor Louise MacLellan-Ruf on Friday, in between buttering rolls in the Lobster Cafe.
Some volunteers made the festival a family affair, like Jaime Hannan-McMurrin of Warren did Thursday evening.
She said daughters Olivia and Hannah McMurrin insisted she take the day off work so they could volunteer in the food tent together with the girls’ cousin Aria Flaherty.
This was the family’s second year volunteering at the festival. “It really is fun,” Hannan-McMurrin said.
Olivia also recruited two of her classmates, McKenzie Felter and Paige Gerlack, to join her in volunteering when she spotted them eating dinner. “I conned them into it,” Olivia said.
Events opened Wednesday, Aug. 3 at noon, with King Neptune and his court, including 2022 Maine Sea Goddess Olivia Dougherty, arriving on the shore.
Wednesday night was the coronation of Adelaide Hendricks as the Maine Lobster Festival Delegate, formerly the Maine Sea Goddess.
Hendricks and 2nd Delegate Autumn Oxton toured the festival grounds as the beginning of their duties representing the lobster industry and the festival.
Oxton said she and Hendricks were excited to spend the next year getting to know each other, as the two are related through the marriage of their grandparents and had not met each other before the Delegate event.
Pirates of the Dark Rose once again took up residence in Buoy Park and offered activities for pirates of all ages.
Along with tours of the pirate vessel Must Roos, sword training and “Pirate 101,” the group also offered cannon lessons to the crowd, complete with live fire.
Pirate Scott Pierce explained the process of preparing a live cannon, with assistance from Scrufflehook Dangerouse Tink, while other pirates and helpers alerted those close by of the impending noise.