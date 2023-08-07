News

2023 MLF volunteers

From left: Incoming Medomak Valley High School freshmen and Warren residents Olivia McMurrin, McKenzie Felter and Paige Gerlack have their hands full serving up lobster in the food tent at the Maine Lobster Festival on Thursday.

 Photo by Christine Simmonds

ROCKLAND — Sunday, Aug. 6 saw the close of the 76th Maine Lobster Festival, host this year to both time-honored traditions and new beginnings.

Admission was free once again this year, with activities for all ages, including live music, vendors and artists, competitions and contests, the marine touch tank, pirate demonstrations and tours of the visiting U.S. Navy vessel Gunston Hall.

2023 MLF lobster

Traditional lobster dinner served at the Maine Lobster Festival food tent.
2023 MLF Sawyer Good

From left: Maine Lobster Festival directors Amie Sawyer of St. George and Avi Good of Rockport man the information booth on Saturday, Aug. 5.
2023 MLF Louise MacLellan-Ruf

Rockland Mayor Louise MacLellan-Ruf prepares lobster rolls in the Maine Lobster Festival "Lobster Cafe" on Friday, Aug. 3.
2023 MLF family volunteers

From left: Family members Aria Flaherty, Hannah McMirrin, Jaime Hannan-McMurrin and Olivia McMurrin, all of Warren, volunteer in the food tent at the Maine Lobster Festival on Thursday.
2023 MLF delegates Coast Guard

King Neptune and his court tour a U.S. Coast Guard vessel during the 76th Maine Lobster Festival. From left: Al Simmons, AKA Captain Carver of Pirates of the Dark Rose; 2nd Delegate Autumn Oxton, Maine Lobster Festival Delegate Adelaide Hendricks, Scott Archer as King Neptune.
2023 MLF pirate ship

Pirates of the Dark Rose S/V Must Roos in Rockland Harbor during the Maine Lobster Festival.
2023 MLF cannon

Pirate Scott Pierce shoots a cannon over the harbor during a demonstration at the lobster festival on Saturday.

Spike Pierce and Scrufflehook Dangerouse Tink, from Pirates of the Dark Rose, fire off a cannon on Saturday, Aug. 5 during the Maine Lobster Festival in Rockland.
2023 MLF crowd

The crowd on Saturday at the Maine Lobster Festival.
2023 MLF Dry Dock

From left: Hannah Hall, Sue Horton and Ed Maldonado serve up baskets of fried seafood from Dry Dock Restaurant, formerly Eclipse of the Pearl, at the Maine Lobster Festival on Friday, Aug. 4.
2023 MLF pirate

Pirate Spike Pierce from Pirates of the Dark Rose prepares the cannon demonstration on Saturday at the Maine Lobster Festival.
2023 MLF pirates

Pirates Spike Pierce and Scrufflehook Dangerouse Tink address the crowd during the cannon demonstration on Saturday at the lobster festival.
2023 MLf art tent

Prints from Rockland's Karen Talbot Art gallery and studio in the lobster festival art tent.
2023 MLF bounce

Children bounce on the bungee jump at the Maine Lobster Festival.