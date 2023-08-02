featured The 2023 Maine Lobster Festival is underway By Stephen Betts Stephen Betts Reporter Author email Aug 2, 2023 Aug 2, 2023 Updated 13 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News King Nepture and his court arrived via a Coast Guard vessel on Wednesday, Aug. 2. Photo by Stephen Betts Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROCKLAND -- The 2023 edition of the region's largest summer festival kicked off officially at noon Wednesday, Aug. 2.The arrival of King Neptune and his maritime court by a Coast Guard vessel at the Rockland public landing formally started the five-day Maine Lobster Festival. Vern Mosmman, cooker director, is ready for the steaming of the lobsters. Photo by Stephen Betts A youth fishes from a float at the Rockland Public Landing as the Maine Lobster Festival starts onshore. Photo by Stephen Betts A long line of seafood lovers awaited the Festival food tent opening service. Photo by Stephen Betts Photo by Stephen Betts Crowds arrived early Wednesday, Aug. 2 for the start of the Maine Lobster Festival. Photo by Stephen Betts Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Stephen Betts Reporter Author email Follow Stephen Betts Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Biz Briefs Become a Strand Member! Discounted Met Opera tickets, film tickets and more! Join Us! Museum to Feature Schierholt’s Documentary on Rockland’s Maritime Heritage Penquis CEO Receives National Award Musicians Geoff Kaufman and Gabriel Donohue Headline Museum’s Upcoming Weekend of Music Dressing down benefits Union’s Aging in Place More Biz Briefs Local Events Biz Offers We are growing all the time! Live at the Strand! SOGGY PO BOYS – August 12 Maine Made is available in Rockport! We’ve got the gift your looking for… Shopping on Mill St brings many joy! More Biz Offers E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. Knox County Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists