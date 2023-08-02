News

Maine Lobster Festival 1

King Nepture and his court arrived via a Coast Guard vessel on Wednesday, Aug. 2.

 Photo by Stephen Betts

ROCKLAND -- The 2023 edition of the region's largest summer festival kicked off officially at noon Wednesday, Aug. 2.

The arrival of King Neptune and his maritime court by a Coast Guard vessel at the Rockland public landing formally started the five-day Maine Lobster Festival.

Lobster Festival 2

Vern Mosmman, cooker director, is ready for the steaming of the lobsters.
Lobster Festival 3

A youth fishes from a float at the Rockland Public Landing as the Maine Lobster Festival starts onshore.
Lobster Festival 4

A long line of seafood lovers awaited the Festival food tent opening service.
Lobster festival 6
Lobster Festival 5

Crowds arrived early Wednesday, Aug. 2 for the start of the Maine Lobster Festival.

