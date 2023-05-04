THOMASTON — During a public forum with three of the four Thomaston Select Board candidates on Wednesday, May 3, one resident walked out in apparent protest and another accused a candidate of attacking the now-absent man.
"I'm done," Chris Crosman said, then exited without hearing further responses to his question.
Crosman had asked the candidates if they believed everyone in Thomaston should be able to vote if they are eligible to vote, “particularly on major issues like the Green.”
The upcoming June town meeting contains three warrant items about the Thomaston Green former prison site, including approval for construction and development on two parcels.
Incumbent Peter Lammert was the first to answer this question. He said historically such municipal business has been decided in a town meeting vote.
“So you’re not in favor of absentee ballots or early voting on issues where people cannot get to the town meeting?” Crosman asked.
Open town meetings require that participants are present in person to vote, rather than voting by secret ballot at the polls. This format does not allow for absentee voting or early voting.
“You didn’t qualify just what you were talking about there, so I’m not going to answer that,” Lammert replied.
Crosman said he had just explained his question further and requested an answer from Lammert.
Moderator Audrey Lovering then interjected, stating this event was not a debate, but adding that Crosman could ask a follow-up question later.
Before the other two prospective Select Board members could respond, Crosman walked out.
Kathleen Norton then said Crosman was “attacked by one of the candidates” when trying to clarify his question. “Would you allow that kind of thing?” she asked the other nominees. “Is that the kind of behavior we want to see?”
“I can’t tell you the number of times I have been here, in this room, with the Select Board and other committees, when I have felt antagonized,” Norton continued. “I think that that’s what just happened here. Is that OK?”
Lovering interjected again, stating she was the one who had stopped Crosman. “He chose to leave versus waiting for the opportunity for a follow-up (question),” she said. That had nothing to do with the candidates, she said, and instead had to do with her role as the facilitator of the event..
“No, I disagree with you,” Norton said. “He left because of the way the candidate responded.”
Crosman was referencing a discussion at the April 24 Select Board meeting, where he said voting on developments for the Thomaston Green in an open town meeting format was anti-democratic and amounted to voter suppression. Crosman then told the board he would take the issue to the Supreme Court if he could afford the lawyer costs.
Open town meetings are a long-standing New England form of governing municipalities. When COVID-19 made such meetings unsafe in the summer of 2020, Thomaston and many other towns placed all warrant items for that year on a secret ballot instead. The high level of voter turnout many municipalities experienced during that time has prompted discussions across the state about the future format of these annual votes.
Crosman and Norton have been vocal and active opponents to developing the town-owned land which housed the Maine State Prison from 1824 to 2002, stating the space should remain an open park.
A full recording of the candidate forum can be viewed at townhallstreams.com/towns/thomaston_me.
Peter Lammert, Kimberly Matthews, Christopher Rector and William Wasson are running for two Select Board seats. Both terms are three years, and the two candidates who receive the majority of votes will win the two seats.
The election by secret ballot is on Tuesday, June 13, with polls open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The annual town meeting will take place the following day, June 14, at 6 p.m.