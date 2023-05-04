News

Audrey Lovering Thomaston candidate night

Audrey Lovering moderates the Thomaston Select Board candidate forum on Wednesday, May 3.

THOMASTON — During a public forum with three of the four Thomaston Select Board candidates on Wednesday, May 3, one resident walked out in apparent protest and another accused a candidate of attacking the now-absent man.

"I'm done," Chris Crosman said, then exited without hearing further responses to his question.

Peter Lammert Thomaston candidate night

Peter Lammert addresses the crowd at the Thomaston Select Board candidate forum Wednesday, May 3.
Chris Crosman, Thomaston Select Board, April 24

Chris Crosman addresses the Thomaston Select Board on Monday, April 24.

