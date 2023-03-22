THOMASTON — The old Weymouth Grange Hall in Thomaston, formerly Billy’s Tavern, will soon be home to a tavern once again, featuring live music, pool, alcohol and food with homemade hot sauce pairings.
The Planning Board approved on Tuesday, March 21 the conditional use application submitted by Nathan Miller to open a restaurant and bar named Hot Hill Tavern at 1 Starr St.
Miller told the board he hoped to have live music including open mic nights, and was also planning to have a jukebox and pool tables.
Miller said he was leaving a lot of the layout in the building the same, including the bar, but was giving the space a “rework and reorganization.”
He estimated there could be 16 seats at the bar, and then 40 to 50 seats on the floor with the pool tables.
Miller said he plans to open Hot Hill Tavern initially from Wednesdays to Saturdays, with hours of operation from 11 a.m. until 9:30 or 10 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays, then on Fridays and Saturdays staying open until possibly midnight.
Miller said he had also been in discussion with local pool leagues to hold their events at the tavern on Tuesdays.
Planning Board Chair Joanne Richards reminded Miller he would have to apply with the Thomaston Select Board for a liquor license to sell alcohol as well as a special amusement permit to hold live music performances.
Richards also noted any live music could not be higher than the decibel level allowed in the town’s noise ordinance.
The noise ordinance is described in the Thomaston Ordinances under Chapter 1, Article XV, Section 115.8.5: Special Amusement Ordinances and Permits, General Requirements.
This section states the sound level for any dancing, music or other entertainment may not exceed 55 decibels when measured four feet above the property boundary.
Milller said he planned to purchase a meter to ensure the noise level did not exceed those numbers.
The conditional use application for Hot Hill Tavern gives an anticipated start date of April 1.
The building on the corner of Starr and Beechwood streets in Thomaston, which was the Weymouth Grange Hall from 1939 to 2000 according to Maine State Grange records, was home to Billy’s Tavern from 2007 until it closed on March 1, 2014.
The owners then leased the building to be reopened as the Water Dog Tavern in early March 2014, but the location closed again in January of 2015.
In October 2016, artist Ann Craven of New York City purchased the property.
The Courier-Gazette reported at the time that Craven had purchased 1 Starr Street and the former St. James Catholic Church on Main Street with the idea of converting both into art galleries. Craven soon placed the Starr Street property back on the market.
The former Grange Hall was home to a Thresher’s Brewing Company tasting room in May 2019. The tasting room closed for the winter in December of that year, then in March 2020 Thresher’s announced the Thomaston location would not be reopening.
Craven sold the property to Alan Prosser of Portland in August of 2021.
Prosser owns Alan Auto Volvo Restoration in Portland. Reports from former Thomaston Economic Development Director Brian Doyle from 2021 and 2022 state that Prosser intended to convert the property to a second auto restoration location or a car museum.
On January 21, the Hot Hill Tavern Facebook page was created, where it was announced that Miller and his wife would be leasing the space to open a tavern featuring food with Miller’s homemade hot sauces.
The most recent posts on the Facebook page indicate that Hot Hill Tavern merchandise is already available to purchase, and the newest draft of the menu was posted on Monday, March 20.