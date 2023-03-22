News

Nathan Miller at Thomaston Planning Board

Nathan Miller addresses the Thomaston Planning Board Tuesday, March 21 for the conditional use application for Hot House Tavern.

 Photo by Christine Simmonds

THOMASTON — The old Weymouth Grange Hall in Thomaston, formerly Billy’s Tavern, will soon be home to a tavern once again, featuring live music, pool, alcohol and food with homemade hot sauce pairings.

The Planning Board approved on Tuesday, March 21 the conditional use application submitted by Nathan Miller to open a restaurant and bar named Hot Hill Tavern at 1 Starr St.

Thomaston Planning Board, March 21 meeting

The Thomaston Planning Board meets Tuesday, March 21.

