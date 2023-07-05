Labor negotiations between package delivery giant UPS and its workers broke down Wednesday morning, July 5, increasing the possibility that a strike will occur in less than four weeks.
There are about 75 employees who work out of the distribution center on Merrill Drive in Rockland which delivers packages from Woolwich to Northport. There are 1,400 employees across 10 distribution centers in Maine.
The Teamster union, which represents the workers, issued a statement July 5.
"Around 4 a.m., UPS walked away from the bargaining table after presenting an unacceptable offer to the Teamsters that did not address members’ needs. The UPS Teamsters National Negotiating Committee unanimously rejected the package," according to the statement from the labor union.
“This multibillion-dollar corporation has plenty to give American workers — they just don’t want to,” said Teamsters General President Sean M. O’Brien in the news release. “UPS had a choice to make, and they have clearly chosen to go down the wrong road.”
The UPS Teamsters contract covering more than 340,000 full- and part-time workers expires July 31. No additional negotiations are scheduled.
UPS issued a statement of its own on July 5.
"The Teamsters have stopped negotiating despite historic proposals that build on our industry-leading pay. We have nearly a month left to negotiate. We have not walked away, and the union has a responsibility to remain at the table. Refusing to negotiate, especially when the finish line is in sight, creates significant unease among employees and customers and threatens to disrupt the U.S. economy. Only our non-union competitors benefit from the Teamsters’ actions," stated UPS.
The local workers voted 59-1 in early June to authorize their national negotiating committee to call a strike if a new labor agreement is not reached by July 31. Nationally, the UPS employees also authorized the strike.
According to UPS's website, the company employs 500,000 workers worldwide with 24.3 million packages delivered daily. The contract covers about 330,000 workers.