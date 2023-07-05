News

UPS strike practice 2

Workers outside the UPS distribution center in Rockland on June 29 conducted a practice for a possible strike that would start Aug. 1 if no labor agreement is reached.

 Photo by Stephen Betts

Labor negotiations between package delivery giant UPS and its workers broke down Wednesday morning, July 5, increasing the possibility that a strike will occur in less than four weeks.

There are about 75 employees who work out of the distribution center on Merrill Drive in Rockland which delivers packages from Woolwich to Northport. There are 1,400 employees across 10 distribution centers in Maine.

