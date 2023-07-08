News

Dragon Products cement plant

THOMASTON -- The Maine Department of Environmental Protection has two active enforcement cases against Dragon Products for possible violation of air emissions standards at its cement plant.

"The Department currently has two active enforcement cases spanning the years 2019–2020 and 2021-2023. These range from relatively minor to significant violations," DEP spokesman David Madore said Thursday July 6 in response to an inquiry by The Courier-Gazette.

