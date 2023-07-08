THOMASTON -- The Maine Department of Environmental Protection has two active enforcement cases against Dragon Products for possible violation of air emissions standards at its cement plant.
"The Department currently has two active enforcement cases spanning the years 2019–2020 and 2021-2023. These range from relatively minor to significant violations," DEP spokesman David Madore said Thursday July 6 in response to an inquiry by The Courier-Gazette.
He said the Department’s practice is not to discuss details of active enforcement cases. No additional information was released by the department.
The Bureau of Air Quality issued a report on May 1, 2023 representing a compliance inspection conducted on May 27, 2021. The report identified violations of Dragon’s air emission license conditions, most of which were previously self-reported, Dragon stated July 7.
On June 13, 2023, Dragon said it received a letter of warning for these violations which stated, “In keeping with Bureau policy, a copy has been forwarded to our enforcement section for their consideration.”
Dragon said it has not received any correspondence from the Department’s Enforcement Division. All deficiencies noted during the May 2021 compliance inspection have been remedied, the company said.
"Dragon has been diligent throughout 2022 and 2023 to improve all areas of environmental compliance at the facility and focuses on maintaining compliance with all environmental permits and applicable standards. Dragon continues to maintain regular communication with Department personnel as well as the community," the company stated.
Dragon Plant Manager Jennifer Small stated in the July 7 statement, "We take these issues very seriously and we emphasize the importance of continuous compliance with environmental requirements with our employees and vendors to ensure we meet and exceed our goals for environmental stewardship. Dragon's ongoing efforts include reinforcing best management practices and continuous improvement in environmental protocols. The company remains focused on the well-being of its employees and the community. Dragon strives to maintain the highest environmental standards and be an industry leader in responsible and socially conscious practices."
The Dragon Products cement plant in Thomaston agreed in July 2020 to pay a civil penalty to the Maine DEP of $66,937 for violating its air emissions permit over a six-year period. That agreement was reached between the company and the Maine Board of Environmental Protection and Maine Attorney General's Office through a consent agreement.
The violations were discovered following an investigation that began in 2016 when the plant failed an ammonia emission stack test. A notice of violation was issued May 2017.
The DEP determined that Dragon Products exceeded its ammonia limits in its emissions from the manufacturing kiln on multiple occasions during 2016, exceeded its carbon monoxide emissions on multiple occasions in 2015 and 2016, and exceeded its particulate release in 2015.
The environmental agency also listed other violations from 2013 through 2018 including failing to record accurate and reliable data for nearly all of the fourth quarter of 2015.
In 2015, 2016 and 2017, Dragon exceeded its opacity standards. Opacity is a measure of visible emissions coming from a stack, essentially the particles that make up the smoke. There are different types of smoke, like white or black, and a percentage is an evaluation of opacity. The measurement can be taken by an individual trained to do so, or can be measured and recorded by an instrument in a stack, called a Continuous Opacity Monitor.
In the past 20 plus years, Dragon has entered into five administrative consent agreements which includes the one approved in July 2020 with the DEP.
The announcement of the two active air quality enforcement cases comes a week after the federal Mine Safety Health Administration announced that its May 2023 inspection led to 33 citations for safety violations at the cement plant.
In terms of the Mine Safety and Health Administration inspection in May 2023, all 33 of the citations received from MSHA by Dragon were classified under a section of the Mine Act for violations of mandatory health or safety standards that could significantly and substantially contribute to the cause and effect of a mine safety or health hazard.
The Mine Safety and Health Administration said in a news release following nationwide inspections that is was troubled by the fact that its inspections continue to discover the same hazards as in past inspections.
Dragon Products Company manufactures Portland cement using a dry process consisting of quarrying and crushing; raw materials grinding and blending; clinker production; and finish grinding, packing and storage. The company is owned by the Mexican company Elementia.
According to the most recent Toxic Release Inventory program report issued by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Dragon Products released 8,935 pounds of toxic chemicals into the air in 2021. This consisted of 5,085 pounds of ammonia, 3,850 pounds of zinc and zinc compounds and 63 pounds of manganese and manganese compounds. Ammonia can irritate the lungs and skin, according to the CDC.
Most zinc enters the environment as the result of mining, purifying of zinc, lead and cadmium ores, steel production, coal burning and burning of wastes, according to the CDC.
According to the TRI records, the amount of toxic chemicals released into the air by Dragon in 2021 is up from 8,687 pounds in 2020, but down from 11,795 pounds in 2019. Before the new kiln system was implemented, the chemical release was nearly 80,000 pounds annually.
The combustion of fuel during the cement-making process is the source of the majority of compounds released.
The dust pile next to the plant has also been a source of complaints from neighbors. The pile originated from the cement making process. The dust was collected from a dust control system as opposed to allowing it to vent into the atmosphere during the making of cement clinker in the kiln. In the past, the dust was simply collected and stored outside, but today, the process has changed in that they now recycle 100% of the “clinker kiln dust” back into the cement manufacturing process, the company said in 2020.
The current kiln system at Dragon, commissioned in 2004, replaced and modernized existing equipment.
The company has said this technology is considered the most modern technology for cement production for energy efficiency and the control of emissions. Dragon is also subject to the EPA’s most stringent clean air act regulations referred to as the Maximum Achievable Control Technology requirements, the company has said.