Knox County Courthouse

The Knox County Courthouse. file photo

 file photo

ROCKLAND — The district attorney said her office will pursue a criminal case against a veteran Knox County detective who the state contends hindered the apprehension of his son.

But the attorney for Detective Reginald Walker said no crime was committed and that his client had the absolute right not to cooperate with a state police officer and to have declined a police search of his home without a court-issued warrant.

