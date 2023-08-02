ROCKLAND — The district attorney said her office will pursue a criminal case against a veteran Knox County detective who the state contends hindered the apprehension of his son.
But the attorney for Detective Reginald Walker said no crime was committed and that his client had the absolute right not to cooperate with a state police officer and to have declined a police search of his home without a court-issued warrant.
The 58-year-old detective who lives in Thomaston was charged March 1 with hindering apprehension or prosecution.
An affidavit filed by state police with the court says that state police had been investigating a domestic violence incident in Union involving a woman and Walker’s son Tyler Robinson, 28. State Police Trooper Gerald Lowe went to Walker’s residence in Thomaston on Jan. 21 where Robinson was believed to be living.
The trooper said he went to the door and spoke to Walker, asking if Robinson was at the home. According to the trooper’s affidavit, Walker asked why they wanted to talk with him and asked if they were there to arrest Robinson.
“You’re going to arrest him? No, you’re not, you hear me,” Walker said, according to the trooper’s report. He then is alleged to have said, “Do it another day.”
Walker then refused to say if Robinson was in the house. Walker is then reported to have attached his body camera to his T-shirt and said he could record the trooper as he was recording them.
“You came in here with two of you and you plan on arresting him but it ain’t going to be tonight,” Walker is alleged to have said as he pointed his finger at the trooper.
Trooper Lowe and Sgt. George Neagle III of the state police reported that they considered Walker’s demeanor as intimidating. Sgt. Neagle gave Walker a verbal warning for obstructing government administration, according to the affidavit. Walker then ordered the State Police officers to leave.
The officers were drafting a temporary arrest warrant for Robinson and were outside the residence when, about 30 to 40 minutes later, a pickup truck left the residence and Neagle illuminated the vehicle with his spotlight and pulled it over on Route 1. According to the affidavit, Walker was driving and yelling, “this is harassment.”
The State Police sergeant reported in the affidavit that Walker was holding a cellphone and was advised that he was violating the law on using a handheld device while driving. Walker responded that he was using it to illuminate the officer, as he was doing to him. Neagle asked for Walker’s driver’s license and Walker asked for Neagle’s license, according to the affidavit.
Neagle claimed Walker continued to act in an intimidating manner. The sergeant issued warnings to Walker for failure to produce a license, registration and insurance and for using a mobile device while driving.
The sergeant then contacted Walker later that night to say the arrest warrant for Robinson had been issued for misdemeanor domestic violence assault, according to the affidavit. The sergeant told Walker that be believed Robinson was at Walker’s residence and issued a verbal warning to Walker for hindering apprehension, according to the police report.
Robinson was later charged with Class C aggravated criminal trespass, misdemeanor domestic violence assault and theft. Robinson turned himself in the following day.
Those charges were later dismissed. Robinson pleaded guilty May 2 to disorderly conduct and was fined $300.
Walker's attorney Christopher MacLean issued a statement at the time the charges were filed.
“Det. Lt. Walker has been a highly respected law enforcement officer with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office for nearly 36 years. He has dedicated his life to public service and keeping our community safe. He takes the law and his position extremely seriously and the allegations are completely baseless,” MacLean said.
MacLean has filed a motion to dismiss the charges, arguing that a person is not required to talk with police nor is a person required to consent to a search of their home if there no search warrant.
The defense attorney has also challenged the district attorney's office filing the criminal complaint against Walker in Waldo County saying it needs to be filed in the county where the offense is alleged to have occurred, which is Knox County.
A hearing is scheduled in the Waldo County court on Aug. 18 but District Attorney Natasha Irving said the office is not challenging the case being moved to Knox County.
"The case is not being dismissed and is being prepared for trial," Irving said Aug. 1.
Walker has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the conclusion of the case. Sheriff Patrick Poly said defendants are considered innocent unless they are found guilty and that a charge is only an allegation.
Walker has been a detective with the Sheriff’s Office since 1987. He has been a polygraph examiner since 2010.