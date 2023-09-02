News

Laite Beach

Laite Beach in Camden.

CAMDEN -- The Maine Department of Environmental Protection has issued an advisory about high level of fecal bacteria at Laite Beach in Camden.

The amount of enterocci bacteria recorded at the beach on Wednesday, Aug. 30 was 2,755. This is more than 26 times the 104 level that is considered the safe limit for the bacteria that can sicken swimmers, according to the DEP.

Recommended for you