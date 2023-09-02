CAMDEN -- The Maine Department of Environmental Protection has issued an advisory about high level of fecal bacteria at Laite Beach in Camden.
The amount of enterocci bacteria recorded at the beach on Wednesday, Aug. 30 was 2,755. This is more than 26 times the 104 level that is considered the safe limit for the bacteria that can sicken swimmers, according to the DEP.
The state has not issued a closure for the beach but issues the contamination advisory as a public service under its Maine Healthy Beaches program.
Laite Beach is one of five beaches in Maine reported with contaminated water. The others are in Kennebunk, York, and South Portland.
According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency "Enterococci are bacteria that live in the intestinal tracts of warm-blooded animals, including humans, and therefore indicate possible contamination of streams and rivers by fecal waste. Sources of fecal indicator bacteria such as enterococci include wastewater treatment plant effluent, leaking septic systems, stormwater runoff, sewage discharged or dumped from recreational boats, domestic animal and wildlife waste, improper land application of manure or sewage, and runoff from manure storage areas, pastures, rangelands, and feedlots. There are also natural, non-fecal sources of fecal indicator bacteria, including plants, sand, soil and sediments, that contribute to a certain background level in ambient waters and vary based on local environmental and meteorological conditions."
These pathogens can sicken swimmers and others who use rivers and streams for recreation or eat raw shellfish or fish. Other potential health effects can include diseases of the skin, eyes, ears and respiratory tract, according to the EPA.
Laite Beach is located off Bay View Street.
Posting of notices at the beaches are the decision of the communities.