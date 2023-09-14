AUGUSTA — Maine health officials urged residents to get their vaccines, including an updated COVID-19 booster shot that will be widely available next week.
Maine Department of Health and Human Services Director Jeanne Lambrew and Maine Center for Disease Control Director Dr. Puthiery Va held a news conference Thursday, Sept. 14 via Zoom.
"We're in a much better place than we were during the peak of the pandemic," Dr. Va said. "But we are seeing an increase in cases."
The daily case numbers maintained by the CDC show that statewide cases bottomed out in June at about 25 but reached more than 200 in one day earlier this week.
In 2023, 296 Mainers have died from COVID-19. Most of those deaths are people 50 years old and older and people with existing health problems.
Commissioner Lambrew said that the news conference was held now because of the increase in cases but also because fall is when an increase in respiratory viruses generally occur. This includes COVID-19, influenza, and RSV.
In Knox County, 24 COVID-19 cases have been reported during the first 11 days of September, according to the CDC.
Private insurance, Medicare and Medicaid will cover the cost of the vaccines, Lambrew said. People without insurance or under insured can get the vaccines without costs through a Maine DHHS program with participating pharmacies (CVS and Walgreens), she said.
Dr. Va said she, her husband, and two children (2-years and 6-years-old) will get vaccinated next week.
The science is clear, she said, that vaccinations reduce the likelihood of contracting the viruses and lessens the severity if contracted.
The federal Food and Drug Administration has approved two new COVID-19 boosters, one by Pfizer and the other by Moderna. In addition, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control has offered guidance that recommends everyone 6 years of age and older be vaccinated with one of the boosters.