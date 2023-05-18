ROCKLAND — The attorney for the man convicted of the 1988 murder of a 12-year-old babysitter has asked the court to hold a hearing that could lead to a new trial, citing new DNA findings.
Dennis Dechaine has served nearly 35 years in prison for the murder in the town of Bowdoin. The case was moved to Knox County at the time of the trial because of the extensive pre-trial publicity in Sagadahoc County. A Knox County jury convicted Dechaine of the murder of Sarah Cherry in 1989 and he was sentenced to life in prison.
In July 2022, Justice Bruce Mallonee ruled additional DNA testing could be conducted on evidence connected to the 1988 murder.
On March 9, 2023, Justice Mallonee held a telephone hearing in which he issued a scheduling order on a motion for a new trial. On April 25, Assistant Maine Attorney General Donald Macomber asked the court for a modification of its scheduled to have the hearing be focused on the scope of evidence that would be presented at such a hearing and not on the merits of a request for a new trial.
Attorney John Nale of Waterville filed a memorandum with the Knox County court on Wednesday, May 17, outlining the scope of evidence he would use in seeking a new trial for Dechaine.
"Old and new DNA test results show that the blood contains the victim’s DNA and the DNA of an unknown male, not Mr. Dechaine. The unknown male DNA found in the blood under the victim’s left thumbnail is also a probable inclusion on the scarf that was used to strangle the victim. This DNA connection allows Mr. Dechaine to proffer further evidence that the male DNA found in the blood under the victim’s left thumbnail was that of the perpetrator and how blood came to be under all 10 fingernails," Nale stated in his court filing.
"Based on the now-known connection between the DNA found in the blood under the victim’s fingernails and the DNA on the scarf, it is Mr. Dechaine’s position that the male DNA blood found under the victim’s fingernails came to be there as the victim struggled with her assailant during the strangulation process, digging his face, arms, hands or neck," according to the filing.
"Further, because the crime scene is located 500 feet into a heavily wooded area, the assailant would have left the crime scene that night with many scratches and bruises on his exposed skin, forest debris on his hands, clothing and hair as he assaulted, killed and buried the victim, and 10 obvious dig marks on his face, arms, hands or neck. Mr.Dechaine showed no physical signs of having been engaged in such violent activity," the attorney's filing states.
Nale also pointed out in speaking with lawyers at Innocence Projects in Massachusetts and Virginia that it is important to keep the hearing tightly focused on the right standard — whether the new DNA test results would be decisive to a jury (not the court).
Dechaine’s attorneys over the past 34 years have filed appeals and requests for additional DNA testing. Dechaine, now 65 years old, has maintained his innocence.
In December, 2021, a hearing was held before Justice Mallonee in the same Knox County courtroom where Dechaine was convicted. Attorneys Nale and Stuart Tisdale argued the court should allow additional DNA testing because of new technology.
Nale said the newer technology — called the M-Vac system — uses a wet vacuum process to collect previously uncollectible DNA. He also said genome typing is another new technology that can be used.
These technologies were not available during the 1989 trial, he said. He said it was not until very recently the technology was “commonly known and available,” a standard needed for a court to order additional testing.
Nale said items such as a t-shirt, scarf, handkerchief and bra could be tested.
Assistant Attorney General Donald Macomber argued at the 2021 hearing against the defense motion. He said the technology has been known and available prior to September, 2019. That time is key, because the defense filed its motion in September, 2021, and a request for additional testing must be done within two years of when the technology is commonly known and available. The prosecutor said if anyone was aware of newer DNA testing technology available it would be Dechaine, who has focused on that for decades.
Macomber also told Justice Mallonee the evidence had been contaminated, and the effort sought by the defense would be like “searching for a needle in a haystack — a contaminated needle.”
The time has come to let Cherry’s family rest after all these years, he said at the December 2021 hearing.
Justice Mallonee ruled the motion for the additional advanced DNA testing was made within two years of the updated technology being known.
Justice Mallonee cautioned in his ruling, “in issuing this order, the court must emphasize its limited scope. By granting the immediate motion the court offers no opinion about the many other issues implicated by the facts, including whether the items to be examined have been so contaminated that they cannot yield useful samples; whether they have been physically degraded to the point they are unusable; or whether any result of further testing will legitimately generate a further motion in this case. The court’s ruling today specifically does not endorse Defendant’s bold assertion that examination of the items by enhanced technology will identify a perpetrator other than himself.”
Cherry was 12 years old and at her first babysitting job on July 6, 1988, at a home in Bowdoin. Neighbors reported hearing someone pull into that driveway that afternoon, and heard the family’s dogs barking.
When the baby’s mother returned home, Cherry was gone. In the driveway, the mother found a receipt and a notebook with the name Dennis Dechaine on them. She called police, who began to search for both Cherry and the then 30-year-old Dechaine, who lived in the adjacent town of Bowdoinham.
Around 8:45 p.m. that day, Dechaine walked out of the woods on Dead River Road in Bowdoin, three miles from the home where Cherry disappeared. Police picked him up and questioned him. While he was in custody that night, police found Dechaine’s truck at the end of a logging road. Two days later, Cherry’s body was found less than 500 feet from where the truck was parked. She had been sexually assaulted with sticks, stabbed 13 times, slashed with a knife and choked to death. A rope and a scarf from Dechaine’s truck were used to commit the crime. Police later said Dechaine made incriminating statements during his time in custody.
At trial, Dechaine testified in his own defense. He said he went into the woods that day to inject drugs, and had trouble recalling parts of the day when Cherry went missing.