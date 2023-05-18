News

Dennis Dechaine hearing

At this December 2021 hearing at the Knox County court, a hearing was held in the Dennis Dechaine case. Dechaine is pictured in the upper left via Zoom with the face mask. Assistant Attorney General Donald Macomber is standing and defense attorney John Nale is sitting on the right.

 Photo by Stephen Betts

ROCKLAND — The attorney for the man convicted of the 1988 murder of a 12-year-old babysitter has asked the court to hold a hearing that could lead to a new trial, citing new DNA findings.

Dennis Dechaine has served nearly 35 years in prison for the murder in the town of Bowdoin. The case was moved to Knox County at the time of the trial because of the extensive pre-trial publicity in Sagadahoc County. A Knox County jury convicted Dechaine of the murder of Sarah Cherry in 1989 and he was sentenced to life in prison.

Reporter

Stephen Betts has been covering the news from the Rockland area since January 1982.

Recommended for you