St. George held a special town meeting Thursday night, March 9.

 By Stephen Betts

ST. GEORGE — About 30 residents made quick work of a major policy change Thursday night, March 9, which will lead to the town taking over the private, nonprofit ambulance service that has long provided care to the community.

The public hearing and special town meeting lasted less than 30 minutes. The residents unanimously approved authorizing the Select Board to enter into an asset transfer agreement with the St. George Volunteer Firefighters and Ambulance Association. This agreement will allow the town to accept the ownership of ambulances, equipment, licenses and other related assets.

Stephen Betts has been covering the news from the Rockland area since January 1982.

