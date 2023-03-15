ST. GEORGE — About 30 residents made quick work of a major policy change Thursday night, March 9, which will lead to the town taking over the private, nonprofit ambulance service that has long provided care to the community.
The public hearing and special town meeting lasted less than 30 minutes. The residents unanimously approved authorizing the Select Board to enter into an asset transfer agreement with the St. George Volunteer Firefighters and Ambulance Association. This agreement will allow the town to accept the ownership of ambulances, equipment, licenses and other related assets.
This is a step toward changing the ambulance service from the private nonprofit to a town department.
Additional votes will be required at the annual town meeting to formally establish the new department and set a budget. The annual town meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, May 9.
Residents also unanimously agreed March 9 to spend up to $87,500 from surplus to support the association through the remainder of the fiscal year which runs through June 30. The town had previously provided the association $230,000 for 2022-2023 for ambulance service.
The Association has struggled financially over the past several years which was worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic that prevented the group from holding typical fundraisers.
Town Manager Rick Erb said ambulance services across the state have faced tremendous financial pressure with labor costs rising. Nearly three quarters of the ambulance calls are for patients covered by Medicare and Medicaid, which the town said does not cover the cost of the service.
The manager’s initial proposed budget for ambulance services was $851,000 for 2023-2024 compared to the $230,000 paid to the association for 2022-2023. That would be offset somewhat by revenues which now go the association but would in the future go to the town. That is estimated at $129,000 for the next budget.