St. George Town Office
ST. GEORGE — Voters overwhelmingly approved an ordinance Monday at the polls that would create a municipal emergency medical services department.

Residents also elected municipal officials at the election held May 8. The annual town meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday May 9 at the St. George School.

