ST. GEORGE — Voters overwhelmingly approved an ordinance Monday at the polls that would create a municipal emergency medical services department.
Residents also elected municipal officials at the election held May 8. The annual town meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday May 9 at the St. George School.
The vote on the EMS ordinance is the final step toward changing the ambulance service from the private nonprofit to a town department. At a special town meeting on March 9, residents unanimously approved authorizing the Select Board to enter into an asset transfer agreement with the St. George Volunteer Firefighters and Ambulance Association. This agreement allowed the town to accept the ownership of ambulances, equipment, licenses and other related assets.
The budget for the new department will be on the annual town meeting warrant for a vote on May 9. The proposed budget on the warrant is $798,370.
The Association has struggled financially over the past several years which was worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic that prevented the group from holding typical fundraisers.
Town Manager Rick Erb said at the March meeting that ambulance services across the state have faced tremendous financial pressure with labor costs rising. Nearly three quarters of the ambulance calls are for patients covered by Medicare and Medicaid, which the town said does not cover the cost of the service.
Municipal officers elected
Residents also voted for municipal officials at the May 8 election.
Jane Conrad was elected to the Select Board when she received 282 votes compared to 95 for Christopher Chadwick.
Wendy Carr was elected unopposed to another seat on the Select Board with 329 votes.
Conrad and Carr succeed Chair Richard Bates and member Wayne Sawyer who were not able to seek re-election due to the town's term limits ordinance.
Mallary Trip (332 votes) and Emily Chadwick (205 votes) were elected unopposed to the St. George School Board. Chadwick is an incumbent and Tripp succeeds Alane Kennedy who did not seek re-election.
Residents also voted 307 to 63 for revisions to the land use ordinance.