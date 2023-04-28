ST. GEORGE -- The Town of St. George Harbor Committee and Select Board invite interested parties to attend an informational meeting on the wharf improvement project at 10 Cold Storage Road in Port Clyde. The meeting will be held at the Town Office, 3 School Street, Tenants Harbor at 7 p.m. May 11.
The meeting will include a brief history of the project and an update on work that will begin in the next few weeks.
In addition to Town officials, CPM Constructors of Freeport (the contractor) and Noel Musson (the project manager) will attend the meeting. This will be an opportunity for questions and public comment on the details of the project. For further information, contact the Town Manager’s Office at 372-6363.
The town bought the parcel in 2015. Positioned next to the town landing in Port Clyde, with one concrete and one earthen pier, deep-water access, and an expansive view of the harbor, town officials have long said it seemed like a desirable long-term investment for St. George.
In May 2018, residents approved borrowing $2.64 million to expand and rehabilitate the property. The final piece of the puzzle came in June 2022 when the U.S. Economic Development Administration approved a $3.9 million grant for the project.
According to the town, the project will create a single waterfront facility by filling in two areas between the existing Town Landing to the 10 Cold Storage Road property, repair/reconstruction of the collapsing sheet steel bulkhead, and expansion of the sheet steel to support newly filled areas. The project will also include construction of new floats and ramps for improved access, reconstruct the existing boat ramp, regrading and paving to provide maneuvering room for vehicles and other site improvements as shown on plans entitled “Improvement Plans at 10 Cold Storage Road for the Town of St. George.”