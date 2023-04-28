News

stgeorgecoldstorage

The wharf at 10 Cold Storage Road in St. George.

ST. GEORGE -- The Town of St. George Harbor Committee and Select Board invite interested parties to attend an informational meeting on the wharf improvement project at 10 Cold Storage Road in Port Clyde. The meeting will be held at the Town Office, 3 School Street, Tenants Harbor at 7 p.m. May 11.

The meeting will include a brief history of the project and an update on work that will begin in the next few weeks.

