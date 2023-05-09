News

ST. GEORGE -- Residents approved Tuesday evening a 2023-2024 municipal budget that sets spending at $4.2 million, an increase of more than 600,000 (18%) from the voter approved 2022-2023 municipal budget of $3,563,000.

The increase approved May 9 is largely due to the inclusion of the ambulance service into the municipal budget. Ambulance services have been provided by the independent non-profit St. George Volunteer Firefighters and Ambulance Association, but it has struggled in recent years to meet fundraising goals to keep the service afloat.

Residents approved at the polls on Monday, the creation of a municipal ambulance service.

Reporter

Stephen Betts has been covering the news from the Rockland area since January 1982.

