St. George Town Manager Richard Erb, left, and the two newly elected Select Board members Wendy Carr, second from left, and Jane Conrad are sworn in at the start of the annual town meeting on Tuesday evening May 9. Outgoing Board member Richard Bates, who has served for 10 years, is pictured to the right.
ST. GEORGE -- Residents approved Tuesday evening a 2023-2024 municipal budget that sets spending at $4.2 million, an increase of more than 600,000 (18%) from the voter approved 2022-2023 municipal budget of $3,563,000.
The increase approved May 9 is largely due to the inclusion of the ambulance service into the municipal budget. Ambulance services have been provided by the independent non-profit St. George Volunteer Firefighters and Ambulance Association, but it has struggled in recent years to meet fundraising goals to keep the service afloat.
Residents approved at the polls on Monday, the creation of a municipal ambulance service.
The budget includes $798,370 for the ambulance service, compared to the $230,000 that the town contributed for the service in 2022-2023.
Town Manager Richard Erb said it has been a challenging year with costs rising from the county and the school district receiving less state aid. The manager projected that the town's property taxes would rise 9% to 10%.
Additional revenues helped to cushion some of the increase, he said.
Other 2023-2024 accounts approved at the May 9 annual town meeting include $682,500 for administration. The public works road and property management budget was approved at $711,500, up 2%. The public works solid waste budget was approved at $619,400, up 5%. The harbors budget was approved at $408,377, largely unchanged. The fire department budget was approved at $382,881, largely unchanged. The planning department budget was approved at $132,755, up 4%. The parks and recreation budget was approved at $118,500, up 4%. The social and community services budget was approved at $99,000, down 3.3%. The unclassified budget was proposed at $156,500, up 10%. The Select Board/Assessors budget was approved at $83,845, up 10%.
About 75 people turned out for the annual town meeting held at the St. George School. David Kinney of Lincolnville was elected moderator. Newly elected Select Board members Wendy Carr and Jane Conrad were sworn into office at the meeting.