Kinney Road in St. George

The property being eyed for the affordable housing project is lot 28 on this map.

 Graphic source: Town of St. George

ST. GEORGE — Town officials have had discussions about the possibility of an affordable housing project on town-owned property.

"We have had some discussions about a potential affordable housing project on town owned property with Rob Kelley of the Community Development Corporation," Town Manager Rick Erb said Sept. 13.

