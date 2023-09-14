ST. GEORGE — Town officials have had discussions about the possibility of an affordable housing project on town-owned property.
"We have had some discussions about a potential affordable housing project on town owned property with Rob Kelley of the Community Development Corporation," Town Manager Rick Erb said Sept. 13.
There had been some talk of putting something on the Nov. 7 ballot to authorize transfer of the property for a joint project.
"But the conclusion was that we aren't ready for that. It's around 80 acres and the CDC has done some survey work on boundaries and wetland presence that has focused on 5 acres that is most likely to be buildable," he said. "But without more details on how this might come together and the potential for additional phases on the remainder of the property, it was decided to wait."
The Community Development Corporation is eager to have some commitment from the Town because it will move the project along and help with funding opportunities, he said, but the representatives concurred that the timing wasn't right.
"I think the hope is to have something proposed before next May's annual town meeting, so that might require a special town meeting," the town manager said.
Although there isn't a project ready to show, a suggestion was made that the Corporation may want to meet with the Planning Board for some early input on a plan. This would also be an opportunity for the public to hear some of the ideas and to provide input, he said.
According to its website, the Corporation's mission is:
Promoting and seeking to establish public and private partnerships that result in the creation of both rental and home ownership opportunities that enable the year-round workforce.
Developing housing opportunities for elderly or disabled residents that will allow them to remain members of the year-round community.
Facilitating home repair and energy efficiency projects that improve the existing housing stock in our community.