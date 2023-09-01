Ken Waltz, first row right, celebrates with the Courier Publications team at the 2019 Maine Press Associations awards. Also pictured are, front from left: Kris Ferrazza, Steve Betts, back: Dagney C. Ernest, Susan Mustapich, Christine Dunkle, Daniel Dunkle, David Libby, Holly Vanorse-Spicer and Beth A. Birmingham.
Ken Waltz, a longtime employee of VillageSoup, has been selected by the Maine Press Association for induction to the Hall of Fame.
The MPA Hall of Fame, established in 1998, honors newspaper people with Maine connections who have made outstanding contributions to the profession.
Waltz will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Saturday, Oct. 14 during the luncheon at Maine Press Association's fall conference.
For decades, Waltz worked relentlessly as a sports writer, photographer and editor for The Courier-Gazette, Camden Herald, The Republican Journal and VillageSoup websites. He retired in August.
"Ken is a perfect example of what a hometown paper’s sportswriter should be," Maine Press Association said of Waltz in a Friday, Sept. 1. press release.
"He has served as a mentor and example to young writers and photographers over the years and often encouraged cub reporters by taking an active interest in their lives. He has given tutorials on AP Style and photography to anyone who wanted to take advantage of his generous spirit.
"Ken has worked with countless student athletes, coaches, athletic directors, educators and community leaders in the Midcoast and has left a lasting impression with each."
Waltz was inducted into the Midcoast Sports Hall of Fame in 2016. During his career, he received more than 300 Maine Press Association awards and more than a dozen New England Press Association awards for writing, photography and page design.