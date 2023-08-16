SOUTH THOMASTON — Property owners should soon expect their tax bills which will be up slightly from a year ago.
The Select Board approved a property tax rate of $14.90 per $1,000 of assessed valuation at its Tuesday evening Aug. 15 meeting. This is down from last year's rate of $16.15.
The decline in the rate, however, was because the town adjusted valuations by increasing them 15 percent. The town has not had a full revaluation in nearly 20 years.
A person whose home was assessed at $200,000 last year and paid $3,230 in property taxes will see that valuation increase to $230,000 with the bill rising to $3,427 — an increase of $197 (6 percent).
The town will be billing $4.7 million in taxes. That is about $300,000 more than in 2022.
Eighty-one cents of every dollar billed will go to Regional School Unit 13. The school district's assessment to the town will total $3.8 million. That is an increase of about $160,000 from last year.
The town will be paying $358,000 to Knox County — about 7.5 percent of the total taxes being raised in the town. That is an increase of $30,000 from last year.
About $530,000 will go toward municipal operations after non-property tax revenues are considered such as state revenue sharing and vehicle excise taxes. That is 11 percent of the taxes raised. Municipal appropriations increased by about $140,000 from last year.
Inflation increased by more than 3 percent from a year ago.
Tax bills will go out by the end of the month. The first half payment is due Oct. 2 and the second half April 1.