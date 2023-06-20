SOUTH THOMASTON -- Residents overwhelmingly told the Select Board it had no interest in considering changing to a town manager form of government.
The Select Board had placed a non-binding advisory article on the Tuesday evening June 20 town meeting warrant, asking residents whether they wanted the Board to study the transition.
Former Select Board member Pennie Alley said she would not support the change to a town manager form of government from the current system of a town administrator and Select Board.
Alley said the change would allow the town manager to hire a fire chief and ambulance director instead of the Select Board. She said the Select Board members are residents of the town while the town manager may not end up being a resident of town.
Resident Rich Norman said South Thomaston was a small town and there would be no benefit to residents from such a change.
Select Board Chair John Spear said the Board was simply trying to determine whether there was any interest by residents for the change before the Board took the time to study the issue.
Select Board member Jeffrey Northgraves said town government is becoming more complicated, particularly with human resources and personnel issues. He said eventually the town would need to make the change.
Resident Henry Spencer said one of the largest risks in town government are personnel matters and one mistake could cost the town a lot of money.
The vote was 26 in favor and about 50 in opposition to the advisory article.
The Owls Head Select Board appointed members in April to study whether its town should consider other forms of government including a town manager/ Select Board form.
South Thomaston residents also overwhelmingly approved another article at the June 20 town meeting that would have future elections of Select Board members and its Regional School Unit 13 representative done at the June polls rather than at the town meeting. The process to get on the ballot is the same with candidates needing to collect the signatures of 25 registered voters in town.
Residents elected Spear to another three years on the Select Board at the annual town meeting. He was unopposed.
Also at the town meeting, residents approved the purchase of 129 acres adjacent to the 100 acres where the town office/fire station is located.
The properties include three parcels totaling 118 acres and owned by Jeffrey Smith of Owls Head that residents agreed to buy for $50,000. And voters approved $17,000 to buy two parcels, totaling 11 acres owned by Ralph Cline III of St. George.
The town agreed to preserve the Smith property in a forever wild state, with limited exceptions. Hiking, skiing, snowshoeing, hunting and snowmobiling as well as the construction and maintenance of walking trails would be permissible.
The use of all-terrain vehicles, motorbikes and similar off-road vehicles or devices would be prohibited.
Residents also approved, with only a handful of no votes, the approval of a town food sovereignty ordinance.
Resident Ray Martin proposed the ordinance. He said it allows food producers, such as him and his wife, to sell directly to consumers without licensing and inspections by the government. This will allow people to buy more locally grown foods and strengthen communities, he said.
Meat, poultry, and shellfish are exempt from the ordinance because they are regulated by the federal government.
The municipal budget for 2023-2024 was approved at $1.9 million, about 4.5 percent more than the 2022-2023 budget of $1,827,281.
The ambulance services budget was approved at $328,512, an 18% increase.
The solid waste budget was approved at $316,597, a 12% increase.
The administration budget was approved at $307,708, a 10% increase.
The fire department budget was approved at $145,596, a 12% increase.
The buildings and ground budget was approved at $119,405, an increase of 30%. That included a new boiler for the town office/fire station building.
Wage increases were 8.7 percent for employees to match the increase in cost of living.