News

South Thomaston tax maps.

SOUTH THOMASTON -- Voters at South Thomaston’s upcoming June 20 annual Town Meeting will be asked if they wish to authorize the Select Board to purchase approximately 129 acres of undeveloped land.

The land consists of a total of five parcels that abut the nearly 100 acres the Town currently owns on Route 73 where the Town Office and Fire Station are located.

Recommended for you