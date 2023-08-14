News

Camden Summer Sounds dancers

Dancers at the Sunday, Aug. 13 Camden Summer Sounds show.

 Photo by Christine Simmonds

CAMDEN — In its fourth year, Camden Summer Sounds has “come full circle,” Camden Opera House Manager Dave Morrison said, by featuring the same band that began the events.

The outside concert series started in August of 2020 as a means for the town to encourage residents to socialize outside and enjoy music.

Camden Summer Sounds dancers and stage

Attendees dance to music from The Right Track during Camden Summer Sounds on Sunday, Aug. 13.
Camden Summer Sounds dancer

A dancer enjoys the music for the Sunday, Aug. 13 Camden Summer Sounds show.
Camden Summer Sounds couple

A couple dances together during the Sunday, Aug. 13 Camden Summer Sounds show.
Camden Summer Sounds The Right Track

The Right Track plays for Camden Summer Sounds, Sunday, Aug. 13.
Camden Summer Sounds crowd

The crowd at the Sunday, Aug. 13 Camden Summer Sounds show.
Camden Summer Sounds dancers 2

Dancers at the Sunday, Aug. 13 Camden Summer Sounds show.
Camden Summer Sounds dancers 3

Dancers at the Sunday, Aug. 3 Camden Summer Sounds concert.

