Sounds of summer in Camden

By Christine Simmonds
Aug 14, 2023

CAMDEN — In its fourth year, Camden Summer Sounds has "come full circle," Camden Opera House Manager Dave Morrison said, by featuring the same band that began the events.

The outside concert series started in August of 2020 as a means for the town to encourage residents to socialize outside and enjoy music.

Midcoast dance band The Right Track played for that first year, Morrison said, and returned Sunday, Aug. 13 for the second show of the 2023 summer.

The 11-piece band was joined by special guest Tim Carey of Cushing and his harmonica.

These concerts are sponsored by the Camden Opera House through the Community Arts Fund, and held every Sunday in August on the Camden Snow Bowl lawn.

The series kicked off on Aug. 6 with Primo Cubano. The Gawler Family Band will perform Aug. 20, and the Hot Suppers will play Aug. 27.

All shows are from 4 to 6 p.m. at no cost. Bring a lawn chair and a picnic and your dancing shoes. In case of rain the show moves to the Camden Opera House.

For more information about the shows, visit camdenparksandrec.com/camden-summer-sounds.

Attendees dance to music from The Right Track during Camden Summer Sounds on Sunday, Aug. 13. Photo by Christine Simmonds

A dancer enjoys the music for the Sunday, Aug. 13 Camden Summer Sounds show. Photo by Christine Simmonds

A couple dances together during the Sunday, Aug. 13 Camden Summer Sounds show. Photo by Christine Simmonds

The Right Track plays for Camden Summer Sounds, Sunday, Aug. 13. Photo by Christine Simmonds

The crowd at the Sunday, Aug. 13 Camden Summer Sounds show. Photo by Christine Simmonds

Dancers at the Sunday, Aug. 13 Camden Summer Sounds show. Photo by Christine Simmonds

Dancers at the Sunday, Aug. 3 Camden Summer Sounds concert. Photo by Christine Simmonds

Christine Simmonds
Managing Editor