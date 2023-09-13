featured Snack shop proposed next to Rockland Harbor Trail By Stephen Betts Stephen Betts Reporter Author email Sep 13, 2023 Sep 13, 2023 Updated 17 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News A Crescent Street resident will be meeting with the city about the possibility of converting a shed into a snack shack next to the Rockland Harbor Trail. Photo by Stephen Betts Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROCKLAND — A resident of the South End waterfront is proposing establishing a snack shack next to the Rockland Harbor Trail.Sally Levi will meet with the Rockland Planning Board on Tuesday, Oct. 3 for pre-application meeting.Levi wants to convert a shed on her property at 84 Crescent St. into a snack shack. The shed is located adjacent to the Harbor Trail. The use is permitted in the waterfront one zone.The request for a pre-application meeting was filed Sept. 7.Levi is also a co-developer of a proposed four-story, mixed-used building on Oak Street that received approval last month from the Planning Board. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Stephen Betts Reporter Author email Follow Stephen Betts Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Biz Briefs Breakwater Design & Build, Inc. Breakwater Design & Build, Inc. transformed this beautiful ocean front home! Sale on Kay Stephens Fairy Dresses! Sale on Kay Stephens Fairy Dresses! Patrick Chamberlin, CIC, Earns Property & Casualty Consultant’s License More Biz Briefs Local Events Biz Offers KALETA & SUPER YAMBA BAND – September 22 Live at the Strand Theatre Maine Made Gift Store in Rockport Open this week, closed part of next week! Open this week, closed part of next week! Maine Made Magic is all we carry. More Biz Offers E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. Knox County Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists