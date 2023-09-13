News

Rockland snack shack proposal

A Crescent Street resident will be meeting with the city about the possibility of converting a shed into a snack shack next to the Rockland Harbor Trail.

 Photo by Stephen Betts

ROCKLAND — A resident of the South End waterfront is proposing establishing a snack shack next to the Rockland Harbor Trail.

Sally Levi will meet with the Rockland Planning Board on Tuesday, Oct. 3 for pre-application meeting.

