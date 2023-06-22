News

140 Park St.

140 Park St. in Rockland.

 Photo by Stephen Betts

ROCKLAND — The Rockland Planning Board approved June 20 a sixth cannabis retail store in the city.

The Board approved the application for a retail store at 140 Park St. proposed by Joel Pepin of JAR Co. Newry, LLC. The store name will be JAR Cannabis Co.

