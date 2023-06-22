ROCKLAND — The Rockland Planning Board approved June 20 a sixth cannabis retail store in the city.
The Board approved the application for a retail store at 140 Park St. proposed by Joel Pepin of JAR Co. Newry, LLC. The store name will be JAR Cannabis Co.
The property is where Rockland Motor Company had been located until it closed last fall.
The company will lease the space from property owner Christopher Colby. The application states that the store will open four months after receiving city approval.
Rockland’s ordinance allows up to six cannabis stores. With the June 20 approval, no other retail cannabis stores will be allowed in Rockland unless one of the license holders closes or the City Council changes the ordinance.
The other Cannabis stores in Rockland area Sweet Dirt at 305 Main St.; Botany at 409 Main St.; Belvidere Farm at 185 Pleasant St.; Highbrow at 696 Main St.; and Dirigo Medical CBD at 270 Park St.
The Rockland City Council agreed in early 2020 to allow up to six marijuana stores in the city after a state law was approved by voters in 2016 allowing such businesses if municipalities agreed. The 2020 City Council vote also allowed stores in the downtown. Rockland voters had said no, however, in a 2018 advisory referendum to allow adult recreational marijuana stores in the downtown by a 1,610 to 1,282 tally (56% to 44%). But voters said they would support recreational marijuana stores elsewhere in the city by a 1,670 to 1,240 tally (57% to 43%).
Other Planning Board actions
Also at the June 20 meeting, the Planning Board also scheduled a site visit and formal public hearing for July 11 for a 3,200-square-foot addition to CarQuest Auto Parts at 50 to 54 Park St.
The estimated cost of the project is $750,000 and would be completed by late summer or early fall.
The Planning Board also scheduled a site visit and formal public hearing for Metro Treatment of Maine, LLC to locate New Season Treatment Center to 231 Park St.
The New Season Treatment Center clinic is currently located at 166 New County Road at the town line between Rockland and Thomaston off Route 1. This was the former Tuttle Shoe Barn.
Metro, based in Maitland, Fla., purchased 231 Park St. in February from Alan Sewall for $500,000. The building had previously been offices for the Social Security Administration.
The Planning Board is also expected to again review July 11 plans by Regional School Unit 13 for the placement of two modular classroom buildings on the grounds of Oceanside High School.