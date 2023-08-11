ROCKLAND — A waiting list has grown to 21 properties that could be considered for non-owner occupied short-term rentals.
Seven of those properties are owned by Rockland Realty, LLC.
Rockland Realty principal Richard Rockwell said he has no immediate plans to convert the houses into short-term rentals. Rockwell said that the waiting list is so long that it would take a couple of years for the company's properties to be considered.
They are now long-term rentals and rented to employees.
He said the company simply wanted to get in line in the event the housing market changes in the next few years.
The properties of Rockland Realty that are on the waiting list are 120 Limerock St., 74 Maverick St., 48 Front St., 3 Trinity St., 11 Trinity St., 112 Pleasant St. and 110 Union St.
The city has capped the number of non-owner occupied short term rentals to 45. Those are issued and there are 21 on a waiting list.
Openings occur when a current holder of a short-term rental permit sells their property or wants to no longer rent on a short-term basis. The permits are not transferable when a property sells.
Normally only one to two permits are given up in a year and awarded to the next property in line on the waiting list.
There are 12 properties in line ahead of Rockland Realty's seven properties on the waiting list which is based on first-come, first-served system. Rockland Realty got placed on the waiting list on June 14, 2023.
First on the waiting list is one applied for on Jan. 8, 2022 for 57 Pacific St.
The other properties on the waiting list, in the order of when placed there, are 58 Brewster St., 23 Summer St., 15 Mountain Road, 22 Trinity St., 38 Gay St., 30 Rankin St., 22 Tea St., 38 Crescent St., 35 Orange St., 17 Grove St., 84 Crescent St., the seven properties for Rockland Realty and finally 11 Lawrence St., and 63 Crescent St.