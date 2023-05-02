Sewer work to reroute traffic at busy Rockland intersection By Stephen Betts Stephen Betts Reporter Author email May 2, 2023 May 2, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News Sewer repairs being made at the intersection of Park Street and Broadway in Rockland on Tuesday, May 2. By Stephen Betts Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROCKLAND — A sewer project will result in some detoured traffic Tuesday, May 2, at a busy intersection.There is a sewer backup that will require Park Street to be dug up at the intersection of Broadway.Public Services Director Todd Philbrook said he expects the work to continue into the evening.Traffic heading south on Broadway will be rerouted at the intersection of Limerock Street. Traffic heading north on Broadway will be rerouted at Pleasant Street.Park Street is wide enough, Philbrook said, to allow traffic to flow in both directions on Park Street. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Stephen Betts Reporter Stephen Betts has been covering the news from the Rockland area since January 1982. Author email Follow Stephen Betts Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Biz Briefs 3,000 DUCKS RACING TOWARD CAMDEN HARBOR! Amy Bowen Earns CPIA Designation Portland Office Welcomes Kali Pratt Six Business Spring Hop Coming! Vintage Accents “Mischievous Magpie” Is Live! More Biz Briefs Local Events Biz Offers Countdown has begun, are you coming? Spring Hop is Saturday!!! Opening at 10:30 today. Six Businesses Spring Hop is coming! THE DUCKS ARE COMING! More Biz Offers E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. Knox County Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists