Sewer repairs being made at the intersection of Park Street and Broadway in Rockland on Tuesday, May 2.

 By Stephen Betts

ROCKLAND — A sewer project will result in some detoured traffic Tuesday, May 2, at a busy intersection.

There is a sewer backup that will require Park Street to be dug up at the intersection of Broadway.

