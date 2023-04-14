ROCKLAND — U.S. Sen. Angus King touted the importance of providing education for trade careers during a Friday morning speech to the Penobscot Bay Regional Chamber of Commerce.
The independent senator from Maine made his comments during a stop at the Mid-Coast School of Technology.
"Every single person who comes into my office says the number one issue is the workforce shortage," Sen. King said at the April 14 event.
He said the shortage is a huge issue affecting nearly all professions.
"We need people to make things. We needs tradespeople," he said.
MCST Executive Director Bobby Deetjen said that students receive top academic education at local schools and top level technical education at the technical and career school in Rockland.
"Magic happens here every day at this school," Deetjen said.
The breakfast served to the Chamber attendees was made by the culinary class that received a standing ovation and a photo opportunity with Sen. King.
King also spoke about 10 things about the U.S. Senate.
The independent from Maine said senators don't hate each other as it appears from watching national news. He said if you watch C-SPAN 2 you will watch senators mill around during lengthy votes and talk with each other.
"It's like going to dump on Saturday mornings," he said.
He said the Senate schedule where the first vote of the first week is late Monday and the last vote is mid-day Thursday allows Senators to go their home states for four nights a week and be in Washington only three nights. While that allows more interaction with constituents, it lessens the personal connections between Senators, he said.
He said the system where every state gets two Senators regardless of their populations means that members representing 24 percent of the U.S. population can block any action.
He said fixing the filibuster can be done by simply requiring people to speak for as long as they can rather than simply phoning in an objection and requiring 60 votes to stop the filibuster.
Sen. King said the primary system for parties allows the activists in each party to elect nominees which leaves out a large portion of citizens who are more moderate.
He said citizens need to be more responsible consumer of news and to get their information from multiple sources instead of relying on ones that provide confirmation bias.
King concluded by noting he enjoys the job and is honored to serve Maine and sit in the same chair as the late Sen. Edmund Muskie.