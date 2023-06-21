AUGUSTA — The state Senate rejected Tuesday a bill that had been approved by the House that would have allowed towns and cities to create harm reduction centers.
Local legislators were divided on the the bill, LD 1364.
"The bill authorizes municipalities to approve harm reduction health centers at which clients may receive health screening, disease prevention and recovery assistance services and may self-administer previously obtained controlled substances on the premises," the summary of the bill states. "The amendment also provides immunity from arrest, prosecution, revocation proceedings or termination proceedings for persons using, employed by or otherwise associated with a harm reduction health center when acting in accordance with the provisions of the amendment. It also provides additional protections to such persons for actions in accordance with those provisions."
The bill was supported by recovery organizations and the American Civil Liberties Union of Maine. Law enforcement agencies, including Maine sheriffs, police chiefs and the Maine Municipal Association spoke out against the legislation.
The House voted 77-66 on June 15 in support of the bill. Local legislators voted for the bill — Democratic Reps. Valli Geiger of Rockland, Vicki Doudera of Camden, Ann Matlack of St. George, Holly Eaton of Deer Isle; and independent Rep. William Pluecker of Warren.
Republican Rep. Abden Simmons of Warren voted against the bill.
The bill was rejected, however, when the Senate voted against it 18 to 16 on June 20.
Democratic Sens. Anne Pinny Beebe-Center of Rockland and Cameron Reny of Round Pond voted for the bill. Democratic Sen. Chip Curry of Belfast voted against the measure.
Meagan Sway, policy director at the ACLU of Maine, testified during an April 27 Legislative public hearing that more than four years ago she spoke in support of a similar bill that failed to be approved.
"Maine had just lost 307 of its people in a single year to preventable drug overdoses. It felt unimaginable to lose that many. Last year, we lost 716 people. The drug overdose death epidemic, like all health epidemics, requires a comprehensive strategy. One part of such a strategy is to reach people who have not sought treatment, through facilities like harm reduction health centers," Sway said.
"Overdose prevention programs like the pilot project established in this bill, have been operating across Australia, Canada, and Europe for decades and have successfully prevented overdose deaths and the transmission of blood-borne disease, and have connected people to treatment," she said.
Waldo County Sheriff Jason Trundy said Maine sheriffs were in unanimous opposition to the legislation. He questioned in public hearing testimony on April 27 whether drug users from rural communities make their way to the cities for these services.
"Maine sheriffs have a vast responsibility to provide law enforcement for rural communities and have concerns surrounding how LD 1364 could impact the safety of the communities we serve," Sheriff Trundy said. "Opioids are destroying our communities and while we understand and respect Representative Lookner’s intent, Maine Sheriffs unanimously urge you to vote ought not to pass."
Rebecca Graham of the Maine Municipal Association said municipal officials are deeply concerned about a public policy move to establish safe injection sites without necessary residential treatment facilities available in the state.
"They feel that such a policy move has only been in locations with wide and deep access to treatment options to eliminate the need for safe injection sites, which should be the ultimate public policy goal. Officials are aware that such sites have shown to reduce the public consumption of drugs which has become endemic in many areas of Maine however, they have not been shown to decrease crime related to drug use in the area, which is a deep concern for the same communities," the MMA spokeswoman said in the public hearing.