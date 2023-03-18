ROCKPORT — A heated exchange broke out between Harbormaster Abbie Leonard and Select Board Vice Chair Mark Kelley March 9 after Kelley commented that the Harbormaster’s office had been left “filthy” when he inspected it with the town manager.
“I take direct issue with calling me out on a public forum,” Leonard said. “I have never felt so disregarded, disrespected, not appreciated. I work my [expletive deleted] off for this town. I bleed for this town.”
Kelley had prefaced his remarks by saying he was trying to explain the source of his displeasure.
The meeting was to discuss the town’s proposed annual budget, which Town Manager Jon Duke said is up nearly 8% due mostly to employee wages and benefits.
After Kelley’s comments, the budget conversation went off course.
Leonard works full-time, year-round for the town as harbormaster. In the slower winter months, she works with the Ragged Mountain Ski Patrol for the Camden Snow Bowl. The town of Camden reimburses Rockport for her time with the Snow Bowl, but she is paid one full-time salary for both jobs.
She explained that right before the Snow Bowl opened for the season, she had worked on the New Year’s Eve "Holiday on the Harbor" event, which resulted in the mess at the harbormaster’s office. When she is at the office during the winter, she has been doing work on billing due to the town no longer having a harbor clerk.
She at first responded to Kelley’s criticism noting that she had not heard anything from her direct supervisor, the town manager.
Select Board members are to set policy for the town and only then while voting as part of a full board. They have no power to give directives to town staff members and employees unilaterally or even as a board. They can vote to give directives to the town manager, who is responsible for delegating staff responsibilities.
Kelley responded, saying: “What I said to Jonathan [Duke], and Jonathan can confirm it, and Jim was there, and I didn’t say anything other than what do you think? And he just shook his head. My concern is we have a town facility, and it deserves better.” He added, “I’m disappointed that Jon didn’t tell that to you.”
Leonard explained that there had been an event with 2,000 people at the harbor right before she had to leave to do her Snow Bowl duties.
Duke said the Select Board had not voted to have him send any message. Kelley laughed in response to this statement. Duke also attempted to turn the meeting back to the budget rather than discussing this dispute.
“I do whatever I can and then I go over and I work seven days a week at the Snow Bowl,” Leonard said. “I’m doing it all, all the time. Just because my car is not there does not mean I am not the harbormaster for Rockport, Maine.”
As harbormaster she can monitor what is happening with vessels coming in at all times via phone and computer.
“I’m disappointed that I’m getting called out on a public meeting for something that is absolutely beyond the scope,” she said.
“Are you knocking on other people’s office doors and walking into their offices and checking out — with no given notice — and checking out what their offices look like?” Leonard asked. “Is that what’s happening as well? Because it better be.”
Kelley and Duke could not be reached for comment Friday, March 18.
Kelley served as Rockport's police chief for 19 years and was a patrol officer and captain within the department prior to taking on the chief role. After a combined 30 years of law enforcement experience in the town, Kelley offered his resignation in 2016. A fatal car crash the previous December that killed two teens and injured another had prompted an investigation of the department by an outside firm hired by the town of Rockport. Kelley’s certification was revoked after a vote by the Maine Criminal Justice Academy Board in 2016.
Kelley was elected to the Select Board in 2017 and again in 2020 and has taken out nomination papers to seek another term this year.
Daniel Dunkle started working as a journalist in the Midcoast in 1998 as a cub reporter at The Courier-Gazette. He serves as executive editor of The Courier-Gazette, The Camden Herald and The Republican Journal, and covers the town of Camden for the newspapers. In addition to news stories, he has written humor columns, movie reviews, short stories and novels. He lives in Rockland with his wife Christine Dunkle, who also works for MaineStay Media, two children and two useless cats.