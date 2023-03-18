News

ROCKPORT — A heated exchange broke out between Harbormaster Abbie Leonard and Select Board Vice Chair Mark Kelley March 9 after Kelley commented that the Harbormaster’s office had been left “filthy” when he inspected it with the town manager.

“I take direct issue with calling me out on a public forum,” Leonard said. “I have never felt so disregarded, disrespected, not appreciated. I work my [expletive deleted] off for this town. I bleed for this town.”

Executive Editor

Daniel Dunkle started working as a journalist in the Midcoast in 1998 as a cub reporter at The Courier-Gazette. He serves as executive editor of The Courier-Gazette, The Camden Herald and The Republican Journal, and covers the town of Camden for the newspapers. In addition to news stories, he has written humor columns, movie reviews, short stories and novels. He lives in Rockland with his wife Christine Dunkle, who also works for MaineStay Media, two children and two useless cats. 

Recommended for you