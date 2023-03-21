News

Lincolnville Town Office

The Lincolnville Select Board continued budget deliberations at their March 13 meeting. 

 Photo by Jim Leonard

LINCOLNVILLE — At the March 13 meeting of the Select Board, a pair of draft charges for two committees were approved, the board continued its review of the budget before sending it back to the Budget Committee, and a challenger emerged in the race for a pair of Select Board seats.

Jean Botley addressed the board during the opening public comment portion of the meeting.

Recommended for you