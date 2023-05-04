ROCKLAND — The second sale of a downtown art gallery shows the wide gap between the assessments that city has on properties and their market value.
This comes as the City Council is scheduled Monday evening to vote on whether to undertake a city-wide revaluation that would take effect in 2025. The city administration had been calling for a revaluation for months but the delay in action by the Council may result in the city missing an opportunity to have the revaluation done in 2024.
On April 14, Harbor Square Gallery at 374 Main St. was sold for $2 million to Blue Raven, LLC which is owned by Joellen Willard of West Boothbay Harbor. The city has that property assessed for tax purposes at $444,100.
And on May 3, the Gautschi Center, LLC sold the gallery at 8 Elm St. for $675,000 to Triangle Gallery, LLC of Bassick Road in South Thomaston. The property is assessed by the city for tax purposes at $327,900.
There has also been sales of residential properties where the sale prices are dramatically greater than the assessed values.
In terms of the revaluation, two proposals were submitted to the city. KRT Appraisal submitted a bid of $250,000 and Vision Appraisal proposed doing the job for $310,000.
The revaluation would be for all properties — residential and commercial.
Assessor Kerry Leichtman said last month the median value of properties in Rockland has fallen to 57% of market value. This disparity is costing the city revenues, he noted, since the city will only be able to tax personal property (such as business machinery) at that level.
The homestead exemptions, veteran exemptions and exemptions for the blind will be reduced for property owners beginning this year because the city's assessments have not kept up to the actual values of properties.