HOPE — Everything in each grow room is controlled.
The light is bright enough to hurt the eyes and warm enough that air conditioning has to be pumped in to keep the room from overheating. Carbon dioxide levels are increased to primordial Earth levels to promote optimum conditions for the all-female cannabis plants, and even doing that has to be carefully coordinated with temperature and lighting. Fans create a breeze to circulate the air. The plants have no idea they are inside a building in Hope, Maine.
A small, tight-knit team led by Seth and Ashley Haskins works in the facility, which serves as a wholesale provider for medical cannabis businesses and provides product for Botany – the company that has opened one store in Rockland and hopes to open another in Camden in the near future.
The building itself is a nondescript structure on a 65-acre parcel. There is room to grow the operation to add other buildings, greenhouses and hopefully, eventually, a solar farm to power the process.
In addition to the science involved, employees including the Haskins’ daughter, Operations Manager Halie Rimar and Assistant Grower Ashley Hodder, say it is important to have a real interest in the work. The plants grow 24 hours per day, seven days a week, and they need a lot of care and attention, but the work is fun for the people who take it on.
“They tell us what they need,” said Rimar of the plants. “It’s hard work, but it’s rewarding. It’s not just watching plants grow. You need passion, a green thumb and positive energy.”
Retired ER doctor Chuck Markowitz explains that the water and nutrient mixes for each of the rooms where the plants are grown can be controlled by an app on his phone.
The company is working with MOFGA (Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association) to have the products become certified organic. Rather than using pesticides, they use what they refer to as “beneficials” – tiny insects and worms that are predators for the types of insects that eat plants.
The product is tested to be sure it is free from mold, heavy metals and pesticides and to determine THC levels. The government regulates the testing and the number of plants. Any plant that fails a test must be destroyed. Each plant has a special tag that can be scanned, and they are tracked from seed to sale.
Team members walk through the rooms and inspect the plants every day to see what they need and to be on the lookout for any issues. Despite their best efforts and the enclosed facility, pests can come in on visitors’ clothes. They noted that pests can jump onto one’s clothing from plants at a big box garden center, for example.
Cuttings are examined via microscope for any signs of pests or mold.
There are different kinds of plants and products that come from them. Seth Haskins and his daughter say they have learned some of what is needed through the science and much by trial and error. Seth hopes to eventually have more time to work on breeding unique strains.
The light and temperature and other measures in the growing rooms create a sense of spring, summer and autumn for the plants. When the harvest is ready some of the most important work begins.
“When you dry it or cure it, that is a make-or-break moment for cannabis,” Rimar said.
The plants hang in a room at a cool 55 degrees, with humidity carefully controlled so that they dry at just the right rate.
The company works with Efficiency Maine to receive reimbursement for the use of energy-efficient LED lighting.
Mark Benjamin and Ari Meil, both of Camden, hope to sell products produced in this growing facility in a new Botany store in downtown Camden. They partnered with the Haskins team when they were looking for a local grower to provide them with a higher quality product for the store they opened in Rockland. They are also in the process of constructing a store for Belfast.
Benjamin said the goal is to eventually have about five stores.
Botany’s proposal to put an item on the June town meeting warrant to allow up to two adult-use marijuana retail shops in Camden is going to the Select Board for a public hearing March 21.
To get an idea what that store might look like, one has only to visit Botany on Main Street in Rockland. From the outside, the storefront looks like any of the other boutique businesses in downtown Rockland. Inside, the space is open with a number of potted decorative plants in the window, a table of T-shirts, hats and sweatshirts just inside and a comfy sofa along one wall. Pop music plays on the stereo.
All of the customers are checked in, having to show their driver’s license to the “bud tender,” or as Benjamin prefers to call the position, “curator.”
Benjamin and Meil say the average age for their customers is 49. Many coming into the store may not have used cannabis in years or may be first-time customers, and Benjamin said that it was important to him to offer them information without having them feel intimidated. The business offers a lexicon for the new customers determining what feelings they would like to have – kinetic (for people doing home projects for example), social, creative, chill or cozy.
The next question is the form they want the product in. Do they want to smoke it, vape it, eat or drink something with it? Finally, there is the dosage question. Someone just getting started may only want a 5-mg. gummy.
Benjamin sees a strong future in the cannabis market in Maine. He said that whether it comes to high-end beers or lobster, there is an understanding that Maine produces good stuff. He sees this as a growth industry comparable to even the lobster industry.
“Botany is just what Camden needs,” he said in testimony to the town of Camden. “We are a locally owned company; we make an extremely high-quality boutique product; we are in a rapidly growing cutting-edge industry; we are a job magnet with relatively high-paying jobs in an interesting industry.”
The question as the discussion moves forward will be whether the town of Camden is ready to allow this business in its downtown.