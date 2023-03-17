News

HOPE — Everything in each grow room is controlled.

The light is bright enough to hurt the eyes and warm enough that air conditioning has to be pumped in to keep the room from overheating. Carbon dioxide levels are increased to primordial Earth levels to promote optimum conditions for the all-female cannabis plants, and even doing that has to be carefully coordinated with temperature and lighting. Fans create a breeze to circulate the air. The plants have no idea they are inside a building in Hope, Maine.

Tags

Executive Editor

Daniel Dunkle started working as a journalist in the Midcoast in 1998 as a cub reporter at The Courier-Gazette. He serves as executive editor of The Courier-Gazette, The Camden Herald and The Republican Journal, and covers the town of Camden for the newspapers. In addition to news stories, he has written humor columns, movie reviews, short stories and novels. He lives in Rockland with his wife Christine Dunkle, who also works for MaineStay Media, two children and two useless cats. 

Recommended for you