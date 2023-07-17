featured Schooner Mary Day rescued crew of fishing boat that sank last week By Stephen Betts Stephen Betts Reporter Author email Jul 17, 2023 Jul 17, 2023 Updated Jul 17, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News Rockland Coast Guard station Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Coast Guard released more information Monday, July 17 on a fishing boat that sank last week off the northern end of Islesboro.A public affairs spokeswoman in Boston said the Coast Guard received an alert at 2:18 p.m. Monday, July 10 that the fishing vessel Elizabeth Jane capsized and four people were in the water.A Good Samaritan in another commercial vessel — the Mary Day — picked up the people, who were not injured. They were able to get the people ashore, according to the Coast Guard.The Coast Guard said it was monitoring where the boat sank for signs of pollution.The Coast Guard had no other information available about the incident.The schooner Mary Day confirmed that it was the vessel that reported the sinking and picked up the four people aboard the Elizabeth Jane which was a lobster boat out of Rockland. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Stephen Betts Reporter Author email Follow Stephen Betts Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Biz Briefs Recent promotion announced at First National Bank Sea Story Slam! Submit your story, real or fictional, for the Strand’s SEA-LEBRATION Aug. 11 Art Drives Splendid Results at Thomaston Place Auction Galleries on July 7, 8 & 9 Entertaining, engaging, and empowering our community, in our theater and beyond our walls. Become a Strand Member today! “A True Antarctic Hero” Museum Monday talk by Historian Charles Lagerbom More Biz Briefs Local Events Biz Offers Treasures off the beaten path… Emmy-winning doc ANONYMOUS SISTER about the opioid epidemic at the Strand – Monday, July 17 at 7pm w/Q&A and more! Bonnie’s Place, a perfect little gift shop! Take home some real Maine Made magic! Maine Made is all we carry! More Biz Offers E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. Knox County Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists