Representatives for Regional School Unit 13 meet Tuesday evening, July 11, with the Rockland Planning Board. Pictured are, from foreground to background, project manager Wilson King, WBRC civil engineer Michael Guethle and RSU 13 board member Paul Coster.
The location where two modular classroom buildings for Oceanside High School in Rockland will be placed.
Photo by Stephen Betts
An areal map depicting where the RSU 13 modular classroom buildings will be located, marked in orange.
ROCKLAND — Regional School Unit 13 has agreed to place two modular classroom buildings in a different location on the grounds of Oceanside High School.
That change was met with praise by both neighbors to the school and the Planning Board. The announcement of the change was made Tuesday evening, July 11, at the start of the Planning Board meeting.
The project is scheduled to go before the board again for possible final approval at the Aug. 15 meeting. The board will tour the site at 4:30 p.m. that day, to be followed by the 5:15 p.m. board meeting.
The new location is a grassy area on the southwest side of the school, near the tennis courts and adjacent to an athletic field.
The original proposal had called for the modulars to be placed where the skate park was located, next to homes on Lawn Avenue. The board and neighbors had asked at the June 6 meeting whether a different location for the buildings could be found.
Paul Desaulniers of Lawn Avenue thanked the school district for listening to the concerns of neighbors who had voiced concern about noise, lighting and drainage from having the buildings adjacent to the residential neighborhood.
Planning Board Chair Erik Laustsen also praised the change.
"I'm satisfied, more than satisfied," Laustsen said.
RSU 13 plans to have two buildings erected on the grounds of Oceanside High School at 400 Broadway. One would be a six-classroom, 106-by-60-foot building for alternative education and an intensive special education needs program, and the other would be a 68-by-60-foot classroom building for adult education.
Adult education is currently located on the second floor of the McLain School. Alternative education is at the South School.
The modular buildings will not connected to the existing high school.
The school district will turn the McLain School building over to the city of Rockland once adult education is relocated. The city wants the building to entice developers to create housing.
The district has about $3.3 million available from federal money distributed during the COVID-19 pandemic for the modular projects.
The school district opened bids on Dec. 29, 2022. The low bidder was Nadler Modular of Suffern, New York, which submitted a proposal to erect the modulars at both the high school and Oceanside Middle School in Thomaston for a total of $3,040,000.
The Thomaston Planning Board approved last month an application by RSU 13 to erect a 123-by-60-foot modular building with eight classrooms to serve alternative education on the grounds of Oceanside Middle School. The information technology department would also relocate to that building from the basement of the McLain School in Rockland where it has been for many years.
The federal money for the project needs to be used by mid-2024.