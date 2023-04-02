Local school boards are in the process of adopting budgets for 2023-2024.
The Regional School Unit 40 Board (Warren, Union, Friendship, Washington, and Waldoboro) is scheduled to approve a proposed 2023-2024 budget at a meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, April 13 at Medomak Middle School in Waldoboro.
The Five Town Community School District Board (Camden, Rockport, Hope, Appleton, and Lincolnville) and the Camden and Rockport school district boards are scheduled to approve their budgets at meetings scheduled for Wednesday, April 5 at the Rose Hall board room. The Camden Rockport meeting -- dealing with kindergarten through eighth grade -- is set to begin at 6:45 p.m. and the Five-Town CSD for the high school will meet at 7 p.m.
RSU 40
The RSU 40 budget was unveiled on March 11. The proposals included a status quo budget of $35.5 million which would have a 4.7 percent increase ($1.6 million). Status quo means keeping the same number of staff and programs.
The proposals also offered options for additional increases that would bring the budget to $36.6 million -- an increase of 7.9 percent ($2.7 million). Those options included four additional teaching positions at the middle school and four additional pre-kindergarten teaching positions.
RSU 40 Board Chair Danny Jackson said the figures to be voted on April 13 will be different then the ones from March 11. He said once the support staff contract is voted on, those updated figures will be added to the different cost centers in the budget.
"We will hopefully know by April 13 what our health insurance rates are and those figures will be adjusted in the different cost centers," he said.
Another budget meeting is scheduled for April 10 prior to the expected vote.
The district is also projected to receive an additional $1.2 million in state aid compared to 2022-2023.
If the $36.5 million budget is put forward, Waldoboro would pay an additional $579,000, reaching total payments of $7 million to the school district for 2023-2024. Warren is projected to pay $5.5 million, an increase of $409,000. Union is projected to pay $2.9 million, an increase of $251,000. Friendship is projected to pay $2.4 million, an increase of $235,000. And Washington is projected to pay $2,062,000, an increase of $146,000.
The district-wide budget meeting -- where all registered voters of the five municipalities can attend and vote -- is scheduled for Tuesday, May 16.
Whatever budget is approved at that meeting will go for a yes or no vote at the polls in each town on Tuesday, June 13.
5-Town CSD
The Five-Town CSD budget for 2023-2024 is proposed at $15.5 million, an increase of 17 percent ($2,284,000) from the approved 2022-2023 budget.
The budget includes $2,000 cost-of-living increases for teachers, the addition of two social workers, and additional special education programs. There is also money for considerable paving in the proposed budget.
Enrollment at Camden Hills Regional High School is at its highest level at 729 for 2023.
The special education budget is up 23 percent, reaching nearly $2 million.
The tax impact on the five communities will rise 6.1 percent. Rockport would see the largest increase at $259,000 (6.3 percent). Camden would pay 142,000 (3.5 percent) more to the district. Lincolnville would pay $183,000 more (10.4 percent). Hope would pay $51,000 more (6.8 percent). And Appleton would pay $45,000 more (9.3 percent).
Lincolnville's increased is attributed to its state valuation increasing by a greater percentage than the other communities in the CSD.
The district is projected to receive an additional $173,000 in state aid.
The district-wide budget meeting for the public is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 16 at the Bisbee Theater at the Camden-Rockport Middle School in Camden.
Camden-Rockport Schools
The Camden-Rockport schools budget is proposed at $18.9 million, an increase of $929,000 (5.2 percent).
The budget includes the $2,000 cost-of-living increases for teachers. The budget also includes a behavior specialist which has been paid for the past three years by federal funds, two lunch monitors at the elementary school, 10 bus monitors for the elementary school, a part-time athletic trainer support position, and an additional groundskeeper/maintenance position.
Camden will pay an additional $507,000 (5.5 percent). Rockport will pay an additional $275,000 (3.9 percent). The district expects to receive an additional $37,000 in state aid for 2023-2024.
Camden has 391 students and Rockport 324.
The district-wide budget meeting for the public is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 16 at the Bisbee Theater at the Camden-Rockport Middle School in Camden.
RSU 13
The RSU 13 budget for 2023-2024 is still being developed by the administration. The Rockland area school district has traditionally approved its budget for voters later than the other districts.
he current schedule for the district's budget development is for Superintendent John McDonald to present his proposed budget on April 25 with a vote of the full board on May 3. The annual public budget meeting vote would be held Thursday May 18 at the Oceanside High School auditorium. Whatever budget is approved by the residents who attend that meeting would go to a validation referendum at the polls in the five RSU 13 communities (Rockland, Thomaston, Owls Head, South Thomaston and Cushing) on Tuesday, June 13.
Business Manager Max Black said that if the district were to keep the same number of staff next year (a status quo budget) the costs would increase at least $1,150,000 due to contracted pay raises and a projected 8 percent increase in health insurance. The actual increase in health insurance is expected to be known in early April.
The approved 2022-2023 budget is $35.3 million. The district is also projected to receive nearly an additional $850,000 in state aid for 2023-2024.
St. George
The St. George Municipal School Unit was proposed last month at about $7.24 million, a 7.2 percent increase ($490,000).
Special education costs are fueling much of the increase -- $379,000. Three are also increased costs for high school tuition and absorbing pre-kindergarten costs.
The district is also projected to receive $255,000 less in state aid than it is receiving in 2022-2023.