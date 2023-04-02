News

Local school boards are in the process of adopting budgets for 2023-2024.

The Regional School Unit 40 Board (Warren, Union, Friendship, Washington, and Waldoboro) is scheduled to approve a proposed 2023-2024 budget at a meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, April 13 at Medomak Middle School in Waldoboro.

