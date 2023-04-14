News

The RSU40 Board met Thursday night, April 13.

WALDOBORO -- A proposed $37,255,527 budget for 2023-2024 was narrowly approved Thursday night by the Regional School Unit 40 Board.

Not included in the budget is money for renovations and an addition to Medomak Valley High School in Waldoboro. The Board has yet to vote on when to hold a referendum on that money which carries a price tag of more than $39 million for renovations and more than $10 million for an addition.

