WALDOBORO -- A proposed $37,255,527 budget for 2023-2024 was narrowly approved Thursday night by the Regional School Unit 40 Board.
Not included in the budget is money for renovations and an addition to Medomak Valley High School in Waldoboro. The Board has yet to vote on when to hold a referendum on that money which carries a price tag of more than $39 million for renovations and more than $10 million for an addition.
Board Chair Danny Jackson said after the April 13 meeting that renovations to the school -- built about 45 years ago -- have been put off and considerable work is needed on the 124,000-square-foot complex. The enrollment at the school was 557 in October 2022.
Board member Matthew Speno of Union said during the meeting that the building is in poor shape and repairs are needed.
The Board has not decided whether to ask voter approval for the borrowing at the June election or the November election. Jackson said he prefers having the vote in November so more information will be available to the public.
Jackson said waiting for the state is not a good option because it could take decades for the state to approve funding for school construction. In the last priority list from the Maine Department of Education in 2018, MVHS was 53rd on the list.
Last year, Skowehegan area voters approved $75 million for an elementary school to serve 850 students. Construction was expected to begin this year.
The RSU 40 operating budget for 2023-2024 represents an increase of about $2.2 million, about a 6 percent increase from the approved 2022-2023 budget.
The Board trimmed about $400,000 from the administration recommended budget during the April 13 meeting. The administration had requested an additional $400,000 for five additional teaching positions at Medomak Middle School. The Board trimmed that increase to $200,000 and left the decision on which positions to add to the administration.
The five proposed additional positions had included an alternative education position, an interventionist, a foreign language position, and two other teachers.
The approved additions include a district-wide human resources position for $100,000, and a pre-kindergarten teacher for $86,900.
The district is also projected to receive an additional $1.2 million in state aid compared to 2022-2023.
The district-wide budget meeting — where all registered voters of the five municipalities can attend and vote — is scheduled for Tuesday, May 16.
Whatever budget is approved at that meeting will go for a yes or no vote at the polls in each town on Tuesday, June 13.
The impact on communities had not yet been tabulated following the reduction of the $400,000 on Thursday night. Before the change, Waldoboro would have paid an additional $579,000, reaching total payments of $7 million to the school district for 2023-2024. Warren was projected to pay $5.5 million, an increase of $409,000. Union was projected to pay $2.9 million, an increase of $251,000. Friendship was projected to pay $2.4 million, an increase of $235,000. And Washington was projected to pay $2,062,000, an increase of $146,000.
If a bond referendum for MVHS was put before voters and approved, the first payments would not be due until after June 30, 2024.