The Camden Water Pollution Control Plant. Photo by Daniel Dunkle

 By Denise DeVaney

ROCKPORT — The Select Board faced a rate increase in approving the wastewater budget for fiscal year 2024 at the July 31 meeting, but voted to remove one item from the budget that may help offset that cost. 

In the agenda packet for the meeting, the budget came with the following information from Town Manager Jon Duke: