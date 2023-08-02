ROCKPORT — The Select Board faced a rate increase in approving the wastewater budget for fiscal year 2024 at the July 31 meeting, but voted to remove one item from the budget that may help offset that cost.
In the agenda packet for the meeting, the budget came with the following information from Town Manager Jon Duke:
"Attached is the draft FY 2024 Wastewater Budget. The most notable decision point in this budget is the added use of reserves to decrease the rate of increase for users of the system. Due to our mediation with the Town of Camden we are expecting to pay a significantly higher rate than budgeted in past years. We are proposing to increase the amount of use from reserve to $553,800 ($200,000 higher than we typically use) to fund amounts owed to Camden in arrears and to meet the needs of their rate. This would put the rate for wastewater users in Rockport at $20 for this coming year, an increase of $4.50 from our current rate of $15.50. The Board could choose to not use this higher amount from reserve, but this would lend a rate closer to $26. For the average wastewater system user an increase to a rate of $20 would average to a $260 increase over the course of an entire year from what they currently pay."
The town of Camden filed a lawsuit June 21, 2022, in Superior Court against the town of Rockport seeking $201,590 in unpaid sewer fees plus legal fees, costs and expenses and other damages to be determined by the court.
Camden officials argue in the lawsuit that the town of Rockport created its own calculations for what it should pay in violation of the interlocal agreement that had served the two towns since 1990. Rockport argued that Camden officials refused to discuss and negotiate with the town of Rockport over the costs.
Rockport’s wastewater is sent to Camden’s wastewater treatment plant, treated and dumped in Camden Harbor. Some is also sent to Rockland's treatment plant.
Rockport has been looking into other options including building its own wastewater treatment facilities.
It was noted at the meeting that the litigation has not been resolved with a formal agreement, but Duke alluded to conditions discussed in mediation between the two towns that both can live with.
On the one hand, the costs are up for Rockport. On the other, Chair Denise Munger said the pending agreement reflects a discount for Rockport in that it is not paying at the same rate as Camden residents are paying. She saw that as a good result.
The board voted to amend the budget by not approving about $26,000 for a "fixed fee" charged by the consulting and engineering firm Woodard & Curran.
"The fixed fee cost is salt in the wound right now," Duke said.
Duke said much more needs to be done on this issue to gain control of wastewater rates going into the future.
"Unless we change the game, we're doomed," he said. "We have to change the conversation."
The board voted 5-0 to approve the wastewater budget as amended.