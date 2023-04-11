ROCKPORT — The Select Board voted April 10 to approve a new farmers’ market at the RES site on West Street.
The new market was proposed by Susan Hamel of Dogpatch Farm in Washington.
In her letter to the town, she stated, “We are interested in starting a new farmers’ market in Rockport on West Street at the old school site. We would call it the WEST STREET FARMERS MARKET. The plan is to hold the market each Wednesday 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. from May through September, rain or shine.”
“We intend to accept SNAP/EBT and Maine Harvest Bucks, and hope to find local sponsorship to be able to include the Bumper Crop Program and Power of Produce Club (POP).
“…It appears that it could easily accommodate 30-35 vendors and have ample off street parking for customers,” Hamel said. “…I have at least 10 vendors interested to start this market and others are waiting to hear about approval first.”
“We intend to have a wide array of products including but not limited to vegetables, fruits, meats, seafood, dairy products, baked goods, flowers, plants, readymade foods, and local crafts. We intend to host local nonprofits upon request. We will be reaching out to musicians for weekly entertainment.
“As there are numerous small breweries, wineries and distilleries in the area, with town approval we would like to be able to include them in our vendor lineup providing they hold all the proper paperwork.”
The board also affirmed increases in bag fees for Midcoast Solid Waste Corp. in Rockport.
“A discussion on the cost associated with purchasing yellow bags was held by the MCSWC Board of Directors,” the packet for the Select Board meeting states. “Facility Manager David St. Laurent is researching other systems and processes to use onsite to reduce or maybe eliminate the costs of working with the yellow bag system. The MCSWC Board of Directors have proposed a bag increase in FY24, small bags will increase from $1.50 per bag to $2.00 per/bag, and large bags will increase from $2.50 to 3.00. This is a per ton rate fee of $225.00. The MCWSC Board has asked to have this approved by May 1 to implement the fee changes for budget reasons.”
Executive Editor
Daniel Dunkle started working as a journalist in the Midcoast in 1998 as a cub reporter at The Courier-Gazette. He serves as executive editor of The Courier-Gazette, The Camden Herald and The Republican Journal, and covers the town of Camden for the newspapers. In addition to news stories, he has written humor columns, movie reviews, short stories and novels. He lives in Rockland with his wife Christine Dunkle, who also works for MaineStay Media, two children and two useless cats.
