News

DuPont/International Flavors and Fragrances

The DuPont/International Flavors and Fragrances plant on Lime Street is the city's top property taxpayer.

 Photo by Stephen Betts

ROCKLAND — A state education funding formula that penalizes coastal communities is a major factor behind Rockland's status of having one of the highest property tax rates in Maine.

The most recent full value tax rate comparison issued this year by the Maine Bureau of Revenue Services finds Rockland with the eighth highest tax rate in the state. The full value rates are different than the rates set by municipalities because the state adjusts the rates as if properties were assessed at 100% so that there can be an apples to apples comparison. Many communities such as Rockland are not assessing properties at 100%.

Recommended for you