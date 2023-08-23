ROCKLAND — A state education funding formula that penalizes coastal communities is a major factor behind Rockland's status of having one of the highest property tax rates in Maine.
The most recent full value tax rate comparison issued this year by the Maine Bureau of Revenue Services finds Rockland with the eighth highest tax rate in the state. The full value rates are different than the rates set by municipalities because the state adjusts the rates as if properties were assessed at 100% so that there can be an apples to apples comparison. Many communities such as Rockland are not assessing properties at 100%.
Rockland's most recent full value tax rate is $20.86 per $1,000 of property value. This is based on the amount of taxes raised in 2021 and the state valuation for the communities as of 2023.
The state average is $12.66. Rockland's rate is somewhat more in line, although higher, with other county seats across the state. Bangor has a rate of $19.80; Houlton $19.77; Belfast $18.27; Auburn $18.87; Bath $17.93; Machias $17.76; Skowhegan $17.08; Portland $12.75; Farmington $16.08; Ellsworth $15.99; Augusta $16.59; Wiscasset $16.25; Dover-Foxcroft $13.32; Alfred $11.42.
One of the largest factors in Rockland's high tax rate is a state funding formula that is based largely on state valuations with the higher valued communities receiving less money.
The city will be sending out bills totaling about $22.3 million. Of that amount, nearly $11.4 million goes to Regional School Unit 13. This amounts to 52 cents of every dollar billed to taxpayers.
The amount of property taxes going for municipal services such as fire, police and public services total $9.9 million, which is 44% of all money billed.
And $1 million goes to Knox County which amounts to slightly less than 5% of the taxes billed by Rockland.
Earlier this year, state Rep. Valli Geiger, a Democrat who represents Rockland and parts of Owls Head, testified for her bill before the Maine Legislature that would amend the state education funding formula so that median income would also be a determining factor. That bill failed to pass.
“It is especially seen in communities like mine that are on the coast, or in popular tourist destinations. The land valuations are very high but the communities’ median incomes are not and their poverty levels can be high," Rep. Geiger said earlier this year in testimony to a Legislative committee considering her legislation. "The poverty level in the state of Maine is 10.9%, while Rockland’s is 13.7%. Rockland’s median income is $48,871 while Maine’s median income is $63,182. This leaves the community struggling to fund education and RSU 13 struggling to provide the services students need to successfully meet education and health goals."
The Legislature's Committee on Education and Cultural Affairs voted unanimously April 19 that LD 951 ought not to pass.
While that bill failed, a bill sponsored by Rep. Geiger; state Sen. Anne "Pinny" Beebe-Center, D-Rockland; and Rep. Ann Matlack, D-St. George, for the state Education Department to hire an independent party to study the formula for equity was approved by the Legislature.
Regional School Unit 13, the district that includes Rockland, will receive $7.8 million in state aid for the 2023-2024 school year, which represents 34% of the total costs.
This is far less than received by similar-sized districts. RSU 3 for example, the Mount View school district, will receive $7.6 million or 60% of its total costs. RSU 71 (the Belfast area district) will receive $10.4 million which represents 54% of costs. And RSU 29 which covers the Houlton area will receive $11.6 million which covers 80% of total costs.
If Rockland were to receive additional state aid in the millions of dollars, that would require less local property tax dollars and lower Rockland's tax rate.
One issue that the public often contends leads to a higher tax rate in Rockland is the amount of tax-exempt property. State law dictates what qualifies for exemption from the property tax.
The amount of tax-exempt properties in Rockland totals $277 million, compared to the taxable properties of $1.16 billion overall in Rockland.
The overwhelming amount of the tax-exempt property, however, is owned by government, including the federal government, state, county, city and schools. For example, the Rockland Breakwater, owned by the U.S. Coast Guard, is valued at $77 million.
About $50 million of the tax-exempt properties are owned by private non-profit organizations such as nonprofit museums, health care organizations, churches and social service agencies. If all were taxed, that would generate an additional $1.2 million in tax revenues for Rockland. That would drop the city’s tax rate by about 5%.
Other communities also have tax-exempt properties, including neighboring Rockport, with about $100 million in exempt properties.
But profit-making businesses also receive tax exemption for business equipment. International Flavors and Fragrances, which operates the carrageenan manufacturing plant on Lime Street, has $12.8 million in equipment exempt from property taxes this year. Douglas Dynamics, which operates the Fisher snow plow plant in the Industrial Park, has $14.4 million in exempt equipment.
Those exemptions are also dictated by state law.
Rockland set its municipal tax rate last week at $24.27, the same as last year. A home assessed at $200,000 will pay $4,854 in property taxes not including any homestead, veteran or other exemptions.
DuPont Nutrition/International Flavors and Fragrances remains the top property taxpayer in Rockland even with its exemptions. The companies have a taxable assessment of about $20 million which translates into a bill of about $485,000.
Central Maine Power/Avangrid Management Co. moved up to the second highest taxpayer in Rockland at $15.1 million with a bill of about $366,000.
Douglas Dynamics is the third highest taxpayer, with an assessment of about $13.8 million and a bill of about $335,000. Douglas has been second in recent years.
The O’Hara Corporation is also at about $13.7 million in assessment, with a bill of about $332,000.
Treadstone, LLV., which owns the shopping center at 235 Camden St., has an assessment of $12.8 million with a bill of about $311,000. This does not include the personal property taxes on the tenants in the shopping center. Shaw’s has $1 million in personal property and T.J. Maxx has about $600,000.
HD Development, the Home Depot, on Camden Street has an assessment of about $10.1 million with a bill of about $245,000.
The new Breakwater Commons nursing home center off Old County Road jumped to seventh place in terms of highest taxpayers with an assessment of more than $9.2 million and a bill of $224,000.
Rockland Plaza Realty Corp., the owner of the shopping center on Maverick Street, has an assessment of $9 million and a tax bill of about $218,000. This does not count the nearly $1.4 million in personal property owned by Hannaford.
Maine Water has an assessment of $6.4 million and a tax bill of about $155,000.
Rockland Harbor Park, LLC at 12 Water St. has an assessment of about $6 million and a tax bill of about $146,000.
Breakwater Marketplace has an assessment of about $5.7 million on its commercial office and retail complex on Camden Street and a tax bill of about $141,000.
Camden National Bank has an assessment of about $4.2 million and a tax bill of about $102,000.
Other top taxpayers include Stewart Terrace, LLC of Freeport, which owns the Rockland Harbor Hotel at 520 Main St. with an assessment of $3.3 million; Rockland Realty, LLC at about $3.2 million million. Rockland Realty owns several downtown commercial buildings and several residential properties across the city. The company recently purchased the Knox Center and Bok building. Those properties will become taxable next year. The Trade Winds Motor Inn is assessed at $3 million. Two wings of the Trade Winds sold last week for nearly $3.3 million.
Rockland, being the county seat as well as the retail and job center for the region, has a much higher tax rate than other local communities.
The following are the full value tax rates derived by the state (again, not the municipal rates) for other local municipalities. Appleton $17.91, Camden $12.52, Cushing $12.09, Friendship $10.02, Hope $13.28, Isle au Haut $9, Islesboro $12.79, Lincolnville $10.93, Matinicus Isle $7.51, Monhegan $7.06, North Haven $10.54, Owls Head $10.65, Rockland $20.87, Rockport $13.39, St. George $8.09, South Thomaston $19.20, Thomaston $17.99, Union $13.81, Vinalhaven $12.51, Waldoboro $14.34, Warren $14.88, and Washington $13.73.