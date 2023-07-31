News

us district court portland

U.S. District Court in Portland.

PORTLAND -- A 28-year-old Rockland woman pleaded guilty Monday in U.S. District Court for sharing a video of an infant being sexually assaulted.

Bianca Van Valkenburg pleaded guilty July 31 on a single count of distribution of child pornography. A more serious charge of sexual exploitation of a minor is expected to be dismissed by the U.S. Attorney's Office.

