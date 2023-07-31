PORTLAND -- A 28-year-old Rockland woman pleaded guilty Monday in U.S. District Court for sharing a video of an infant being sexually assaulted.
Bianca Van Valkenburg pleaded guilty July 31 on a single count of distribution of child pornography. A more serious charge of sexual exploitation of a minor is expected to be dismissed by the U.S. Attorney's Office.
She had been indicted in October 2022. She had been scheduled to go on trial on Aug. 1.
The federal prosecutors filed paperwork with the court that said the investigation began when officers with the Hillsborough County, Fla. Sheriff's Office recovered a cellphone from someone and found a video of an adult masturbating a male infant.
In one of the videos, law enforcement officers were able to hear audio consistent with a location in Rockland, Maine, according to the court papers.
That led law enforcement to conduct a court-approved search of Van Valkenbeburg's residence in Rockland. During the course of executing the warrant, officers spoke with the woman and she admitted that she sent the child sexual abuse material to the person in Florida between June and November 2018, according to the paperwork filed in court.
A sentencing date has not been scheduled. A plea agreement submitted to the court states that she must serve at least eight years in prison to be followed by at least five years of supervised release.
The offense carried a potential sentence of 20 years in prison. The more serious charge being dismissed carried a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.
She is being held in the custody of the U.S. Marshal's Service.