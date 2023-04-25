ROCKLAND -- The City Council is scheduled to vote Wednesday evening on whether to grant lease options in the Industrial Park and land adjacent to the transfer station to a Boston company that wants to erect solar farms.
The Council meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. April 26 to be followed by a discussion on whether to go ahead with a citywide property revaluation and setting of Council goals.
The lease options are being sought by Blue Wave Origination, LLC of Boston. If the company decides to go forward with the leases, additional votes of the Council would be required through the ordinance process.
One parcel of city property is 30.5 acres at 60 Merrill Drive and is the last remaining undeveloped city-owned property in the Industrial Park. The park was created in 1977 when the city acquired land and sold it off to different businesses. By the mid-1980s, the Park was filled except for the one lot.
The last lot has been eyed for development but has been hampered by wetlands in sections of the parcel. The city conducted engineering studies on the property in 1987 and then again in 1997 before dropping the plan in 1998.
The City Council has held multiple closed-door sessions to discuss Blue Wave's interest in the property since mid-February.
Blue Wave is interested in developing 10 to 15 acres of the city-owned parcel at both the Industrial Park and by the transfer station.
The lease options would grant Blue Wave exclusive right to explore the development of any portion of the property for electricity generation with the installation, maintenance and operation of a solar energy electric generating facility comprised of solar panels, utility wires, poles, cables, conduits and pipes, and related ground mounted equipment.
The company could then lease the properties, if the Council agrees, for an initial period of 20 years with four five-year lease extensions for a total of 40 years.
The company would pay $1,875 per month for every megawatt planned to be generated and once the system is connected to the electrical grid the annual payment would be $7,500 per megawatt produced. The project is expected to produce two to four megawatts meaning the city would receive between $15,000 and $30,000 per year from the company each year.
One megawatt equals one million watts or 1,000 kilowatts, roughly enough electricity for the instantaneous demand of 750 homes.
The company would also pay property taxes on equipment installed on the land.
The company also wants to lease city land adjacent to the transfer station. The terms would be the same as the lease for the Industrial Park land, meaning the city could receive an additional $15,000 to $30,000 per year.
Blue Wave would pay for the options until it decides whether it wants to proceed with the leases. The first six-month option would be $750 per lot and increase in amounts until a decision was made.