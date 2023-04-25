News

ROCKLAND -- The City Council is scheduled to vote Wednesday evening on whether to grant lease options in the Industrial Park and land adjacent to the transfer station to a Boston company that wants to erect solar farms.

The Council meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. April 26 to be followed by a discussion on whether to go ahead with a citywide property revaluation and setting of Council goals.

