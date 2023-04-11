News

flanagancenter
Photo by Stephen Betts

ROCKLAND -- The City of Rockland will host the Rockland Volunteer Roundup, an event designed to match community members with meaningful volunteer opportunities. It will be held on Thursday, April 27 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Flanagan Community Center.

The Volunteer Roundup will feature groups from various sectors, including social services, city committees, education, recreation, environmental conservation, and more. Representatives from each organization will be on hand to share information about their mission and the volunteer opportunities available.

