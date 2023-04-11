ROCKLAND -- The City of Rockland will host the Rockland Volunteer Roundup, an event designed to match community members with meaningful volunteer opportunities. It will be held on Thursday, April 27 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Flanagan Community Center.
The Volunteer Roundup will feature groups from various sectors, including social services, city committees, education, recreation, environmental conservation, and more. Representatives from each organization will be on hand to share information about their mission and the volunteer opportunities available.
"This is a unique opportunity for community members to learn more about the many ways they can get involved and give back," said Sarah Austin, of Rockland City Council. "We are delighted to bring together so many inspiring organizations in one convenient place, and we know attendees will find connections with groups that make a difference. Whether you are new to Rockland, or just looking for a new way to support causes you care about, this event is the place to start!”
The Rockland Volunteer Roundup is free to attend, and all ages are welcome. Attendees are encouraged to bring a friend or family member along. Volunteer roles vary widely - regular schedules or one-time events, outdoor work or computer-based tasks, solo projects or group activities, some that require no experience, and others that can use specific talents. Come explore what projects are the best fit for you.
For more information about the Volunteer Roundup, or to sign up your organization, contact Sarah Austin at saustin@rocklandmaine.gov.