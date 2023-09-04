News

Rockland City Council 5G meeting

The Rockland City Council meeting of April 10 when 5G was last discussed.

 Photo by Stephen Betts

ROCKLAND — The issue of possible local regulations on the placement of 5G cell towers will come before the Rockland City Council again on Wednesday evening.

City Manager Tom Luttrell said there will be a discussion from the City Planner on the work he has done towards writing an ordinance to see if that is the direction the Council wants to head.

