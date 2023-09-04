featured Rockland to get update on possible 5G regulations By Stephen Betts Stephen Betts Reporter Author email Sep 4, 2023 Sep 4, 2023 Updated 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News The Rockland City Council meeting of April 10 when 5G was last discussed. Photo by Stephen Betts Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROCKLAND — The issue of possible local regulations on the placement of 5G cell towers will come before the Rockland City Council again on Wednesday evening.City Manager Tom Luttrell said there will be a discussion from the City Planner on the work he has done towards writing an ordinance to see if that is the direction the Council wants to head.The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6.The Council last discussed 5G in April when it rejected accepting an $8,500 anonymous donation to hire an out-of-state lawyer to create a stricter cell tower ordinance.The issue also prompted a letter from former Councilor Nate Davis who criticized the possible hiring of Andrew Campanelli of Long Island.In the end, Councilors voted 4-1 to reject the donation. Only Mayor Louise MacLellan-Ruf voted to accept the donation.There have been residents who have called for tougher cell tower regulations, claiming the towers pose a risk to people as well as an aesthetic nuisance.Ananur Forma said she wants regulations that will protect residential neighborhoods and schools from the 5G cell towers. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Stephen Betts Reporter Author email Follow Stephen Betts Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Biz Briefs Art Creates Grand Results at Thomaston Place Auction Galleries on August 25-27 INDOOR YARD SALE @ Belfast United Methodist Church Thomaston Place Auction Galleries Presents ‘Tribal Arts & Antiquities’ Sept. 22, 23 The Strand Family Series returns for another season of family-friendly entertainment! United Midcoast Charities Creates New Award in Memory of Sani Fogel More Biz Briefs Local Events Biz Offers INDOOR YARD SALE @ Belfast United Methodist Church Looking for Debbie’s Cookbook? A day of Sunshine and Maine Made! Maine Made treasures galore! BARBIE playing at the Strand Sept. 1-13. Click for showtimes, prices and trailer! More Biz Offers E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. Knox County Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists