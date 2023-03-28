News

The Rockland City Council heard a presentation Monday evening, March 27 on stormwater management. Wastewater Plant Director Terry Pinto, pictured on right, spoke on the need to help homeowners along Lindsey Brook.

 Photo by Stephen Betts

ROCKLAND — The cost to complete a list of recommended stormwater management projects is nearly $30 million.

But Rockland's Wastewater Director Terry Pinto said the city needs to take near-term actions to protect properties along Lindsey Brook.

Reporter

Stephen Betts has been covering the news from the Rockland area since January 1982.

