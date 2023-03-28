ROCKLAND — The cost to complete a list of recommended stormwater management projects is nearly $30 million.
But Rockland's Wastewater Director Terry Pinto said the city needs to take near-term actions to protect properties along Lindsey Brook.
The City Council met Monday evening, March 27 on a stormwater management report compiled by Wright-Pierce Engineering. The report prioritizes 23 different projects.
The engineers updated an earlier report based on information from a Halloween 2021 storm that resulted in considerable flooding to at least 24 homes in the Lindsey Brook watershed.
Pinto said the city needs to do something to help the residents who live along the stream.
"Thirty million dollars is a big bite. And if you started some of these projects today, you wouldn't have a spade in the ground for five years," Pinto said. "So what I'm recommending strongly is we identify the properties along the brook system and do immediate repairs or something that will take care of their problems at least temporarily until we get some of these projects done."
"If not, there's going to be another Halloween coming, another Halloween storm. Even if it's going into the homes and installing sump pumps to get the water out faster, we should do it," the wastewater director said.
These residents should not have to replace heating systems and plumbing systems each time there is a large storm, he said.
Resident Andrew Wisch said he was pleased to hear the comments at the meeting.
"Before, we were told it was a private property issue. I appreciate the shift in tone," Wisch said.
He said in the 20 years he has lived on Broadway, there have been a series of flooding.
Pinto also suggested a pilot project to place "armoring around the brook and widening it" to help prevent flooding in the area and downstream. He said that each time there is a large storm, water pours out of the manhole cover. The city risks being penalized by the state for violating its permit if such work is not done.
The top priority listed in the stormwater management report is replacing the culverts around the Knox Center at a price tag of $2.4 million. Second on the priority list is a Crescent Street outfall separation project at $1.4 million. Third is culvert replacements at Summer and Maple streets at a cost of $2.9 million.
Also high on the priority list are culvert replacements at Talbot Avenue, and Granite and Grove streets. Stormwater separation projects high on the list include ones on Center Street, Front Street, Winter Street, and Maverick and Washington streets.
The engineers said many of the culverts in the city are too small to handle the rainfall.
Paying for the projects can be done through a variety of ways, according to the report. Those sources of revenues include the city borrowing money through bond referendums, federal grants available through the infrastructure legislation approved during the past two years, low-interest loans and creating a stormwater utility.
The City Council discussed the possibility of creating a stormwater utility in June 2021 but has not moved ahead with such proposal in the ensuing nearly two years.
A stormwater utility would be separate from the treatment plant. Pinto said in the June 2021 meeting that this would not require additional staff, but would be managed by the public services division. The creation of a utility would allow the city to bill property owners for the amount of stormwater that comes off their property and to shift costs away from sewer users. Communities such as Portland created such utilities and base the formula on the amount of paved parking areas.
One of the benefits with a stormwater utility is that all property owners would pay, even non-profit organizations including some government entities such as Knox County which has large parking lots, Pinto said.
In the Nov. 8, 2022 election, Rockland voters approved a $15 million stormwater bond referendum 2,275 to 796 to help finance some of the projects. There was a technical error in the referendums, however, that may necessitate a revote unless the Legislature approves special legislation to validate the results despite the lack of a treasurer’s statement on the ballot detailing the city's outstanding debt. Local legislators have sponsored such legislation.