ROCKLAND — The city of Rockland, the city assessor and Vision Government Solutions will be holding a public meeting on Monday, Sept. 18 at 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers located at 270 Pleasant St.
The presentation will include an overview of the project, details of the data collection phase and a timeline of events.
This public meeting will be the first public informational meeting and there will be more public meetings forthcoming throughout the phases of this Revaluation.
The Council approved at its June 12 meeting to spend $310,000 for the citywide revaluation to be performed by Vision as authorized by the Council on May 8.
In April, then Assessor Kerry Leichtman said the median value of properties in Rockland had fallen to 57% of market value. This disparity is costing the city revenues, he noted, since the city will only be able to tax personal property (such as business machinery) at that level.
The homestead exemptions, veteran exemptions and exemptions for the blind will be reduced for property owners beginning this year because the city's assessments have not kept up to the actual values of properties.
Inspectors will go to every property, measure buildings and determine whether current assessment cards have accurate records. Vision will then analyze two years worth of sales to be followed by the statistical analysis that determines the valuations for property tax purposes.
Once the proposed new valuations are determined, notices will be sent to property owners. Owners can appeal the valuations before they are committed. But owners must allow inspectors to come inside buildings if they want to challenge a valuation.
Thew new values are planned to go into effect in 2025.
The last full revaluation in Rockland was done in 2005 when the city hired Vision Appraisal. That revaluation included interior inspections of properties as well as exterior viewings and market analyses.
A revaluation does not increase the amount of taxes raised by a municipality. What it is likely to do is to redistribute the share that each property owner pays. Properties whose values increase more than the average will be paying more in taxes while properties whose values increase less than the average could pay less.
There are increasing examples of properties that are selling for multiple times more than the city is assessing for tax purposes.
For example, the apartment complex at 18 Lindsey St. sold in May for $1.8 million. The city has the property assessed for tax purposes at $599,000.
Leichtman had noted that a revaluation brings equity to property values.