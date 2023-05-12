ROCKLAND — The fire/emergency medical services department, the public library and outside contributions were scrutinized Wednesday night during the first review of the proposed 2023-2024 municipal budget.
Library Director Amy Levine asked for additional money for part-time wages. She said $6,700 would allow the library to remain open on Saturdays until 5 p.m. rather than closing at 4 p.m. In addition, the additional money would provide coverage for when staff are on vacations, out sick or attending conferences.
"I respectfully remind you that no other department is asked or expected to fund operations through donations," Levine said at the May 10 meeting.
"The library is a city department which greatly enhances the quality of life here and should be funded as such," Levine added.
Councilor Austin voiced support for the department as did Councilor Penny York who praised Levine and the staff.
Councilor Nicole Kalloch initially proposed cutting the budget account for books by $2,000 but after further discussion by councilors, she withdrew that proposal. The book account is proposed at $22,000, up from $17,970.
Councilor Adam Lachman voiced concern about water intrusion into the library.
City Manager Tom Luttrell said the city has had engineers review the issue but the leaks continue around the atrium.
Mayor Louise MacLellan-Ruf said the library has a financial system that other departments do not have — outside funding. The library is budgeted to receive $34,500 in donations and $34,500 in restricted donations during the next budget year.
The overall library budget is proposed at $685,791, a 6 percent increase from 2022-2023.
Fire Chief Christopher Whytock presented his department's budget of $2,874,639, an 11 percent increase.
The increase is due largely to the first full schedule of the fourth three-person shift that was created during the 2022-2023 budget.
The chief said calls continue to increase. The department received 2,315 calls in the past year of which 1,734 were medical calls, 437 were fire calls, and 144 building safety inspections.
There were 61 motor vehicle crashes that the department responded to during the past year.
And there were 42 drug overdoses responded by the department.
The City Council also discussed contributions to outside social service agencies during the May 10 meeting.
The Council approved $51,500 in contributions for the 2022-2023 budget which included $30,000 to Rockland District Nursing Association, $11,000 to Area Interfaith Outreach, $7,500 to St. Bernard's Soup Kitchen, $1,500 to Life Flight Foundation and $1,500 to Waldo Community Action Programs.
This year, requests total $112,286.
But two of the traditional organizations that receive assistance — AIO and the soup kitchen have not made requests for 2023-2024.
RDNA is budgeted to receive $30,000 in 2023-2024.
Penquis has requested $60,873. The Council did not fund the organization for 2022-2023 despite its request for $49,148.
Waldo Community Partners has requested $11,699. The Knox Clinic has requested $8,214, Spectrum Generations has requested $1,000, and Coastal Opportunities has requested $500.
The Council is scheduled to continue its budget review Monday, May 15 at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall. Up for review are the police, community development, executive, assessing, harbor and general assistance departments.