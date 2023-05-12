News

Rockland City Council Budget Review

Rockland Public Library Director Amy Levine presented her department's budget at the Rockland City Council's May 10 meeting. Fire Chief Christopher Whytock also presented his department's budget.

 Photo by Stephen Betts

ROCKLAND — The fire/emergency medical services department, the public library and outside contributions were scrutinized Wednesday night during the first review of the proposed 2023-2024 municipal budget.

Library Director Amy Levine asked for additional money for part-time wages. She said $6,700 would allow the library to remain open on Saturdays until 5 p.m. rather than closing at 4 p.m. In addition, the additional money would provide coverage for when staff are on vacations, out sick or attending conferences.

Reporter

Stephen Betts has been covering the news from the Rockland area since January 1982.

