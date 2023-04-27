News

rocklandassessors

Rockland Assessor Kerry Leichtman, left, and Assistant Assessor Molli Bennett at the City Council's April 26 meeting.

 Photo by Stephen Betts

ROCKLAND -- The city appears ready to proceed with a full citywide revaluation of all properties that would be completed for 2025.

No votes were taken Wednesday evening but there was no opposition voiced by Councilors April 26 during a 90-minute presentation by Assessor Kerry Leichtman on the need to undertake the revaluation.

Reporter

Stephen Betts has been covering the news from the Rockland area since January 1982.

