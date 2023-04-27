ROCKLAND -- The city appears ready to proceed with a full citywide revaluation of all properties that would be completed for 2025.
No votes were taken Wednesday evening but there was no opposition voiced by Councilors April 26 during a 90-minute presentation by Assessor Kerry Leichtman on the need to undertake the revaluation.
City Manager Tom Luttrell said he will check with the two companies that submitted bids earlier this year to see if their proposed prices were still valid.
Two proposals were submitted. KRT Appraisal submitted a bid of $250,000 and Vision Appraisal proposed doing the job for $310,000.
The revaluation would be for all properties -- residential and commercial.
Leichtman said the median value of properties in Rockland has fallen to 57 percent of market value. This disparity is costing the city revenues, he noted, since the city will only be able to tax personal property (such as business machinery) at that level.
The homestead exemptions, veteran exemptions, and exemptions for the blind will be reduced for property owners beginning this year because the city's assessments have not kept up to the actual values of properties.
Leichtman was accompanies by Assistant Assessor Molli Bennett who was hired in March. Bennett will be promoted to assessor after she works for a time with Leichtman in Rockland.
Councilors said they want a comprehensive education effort so that the public receives information on the revaluation.
Leichtman said that in a full revaluation, inspectors will go to every property, measure buildings and determine whether current assessment cards have accurate records. The selected company would then analyze two years worth of sales to be followed by the statistical analysis that determines the valuations for property tax purposes.
Once the proposed new valuations are determined, notices will be sent to property owners. Owners can appeal the valuations before they are committed, he said. But owners must allow inspectors to come inside buildings if they want to challenge a valuation.
He pointed out that valuations can be decreased once an inspection is done. There was a recent instance when the assessment staff went into a house which had been completely gutted which led to a reduction in its value.
Generally after a revaluation, one third of properties will end up paying more in taxes, one third will pay less, and a third will see little change. Whether a property pays more or less or stays the same is tied to how an individual properties valuation change compares to the average increase citywide.
For example, if valuations doubled citywide but an individual property only increased 50 percent, that property would pay less.
The last full revaluation in Rockland was done in 2005 when the city hired Vision Appraisal. That revaluation included interior inspections of properties as well as exterior viewings and market analyses.
Also at the Council's April 26 meeting, Councilors voted unanimously to approve lease option agreements with Blue Wave Origination, LLC of Boston for it to explore the possibility of creating solar farms in the Industrial Park and adjacent to the transfer station.
Blue Wave representatives said that local homeowners or businesses or the city could benefit from the power generated from the project if it goes forward.
One parcel of city property is 30.5 acres at 60 Merrill Drive and is the last remaining undeveloped city-owned property in the Industrial Park. The park was created in 1977 when the city acquired land and sold it off to different businesses. By the mid-1980s, the Park was filled except for the one lot.
The last lot has been eyed for development but has been hampered by wetlands in sections of the parcel. The city conducted engineering studies on the property in 1987 and then again in 1997 before dropping the plan in 1998.