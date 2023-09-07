ROCKLAND — A group of residents turned out Wednesday evening to call for the City Council to take action on the community's housing crisis, including supporting an emergency shelter for the winter.
Amy Files said at the Sept. 6 meeting the community is facing an unprecedented housing emergency and nothing has been done in the past year. She said the Council needs to take action immediately.
She called for the City Council to act by enacting a rent stabilization ordinance similar to what Portland approved.
"No one's rent should be doubling in a year, let alone a month," she said.
She also said the Council needs to move ahead with an inclusionary zoning law that would set aside affordable housing in future residential developments. That was proposed more than a year ago but did not move forward.
The city also needs to ban non-owner occupied short-term rentals in residential zones, she said. Short-term rentals are the only non-long-term residential use allowed in residential neighborhoods, she noted.
And the Council should direct the city staff to plan for an emergency housing warming shelter.
"There is no excuse for inaction. We have all the tools at our disposal," she said.
Files said there are a dozen citizen volunteers ready to help. She asked for the Council to place items on its agenda.
"People are tired of lip service and campaign promises," she said.
Kaitlin Callahan, who is a candidate for the Rockland City Council, pointed out the Council has not done anything in response to the housing crisis during the past 12 months. She said the housing crisis is one of the reasons she is running for the Council.
Callahan said the city should look at alternative revenue services so the cost does not fall on property owners.
She also called for rent stabilization as well as creating a landlord registry. She said many Maine communities are taking actions that Rockland can also do.
Sarah Spencer, program director of AIO Food and Energy Assistance, urged the City Council to take immediate action to create a concrete plan for an emergency warming center to prevent people from dying during the winter.
Dara Hurt, the assistant shelter manager for the Knox County Homeless Coalition, said the problem of homelessness is at a record level. People are becoming homeless because of the rising costs for housing, she said.
Kali Ausplund Dionne, who is running for the Regional School Unit 13 Board in Rockland, spoke about the need for housing. She manages the waiting list for the Homeless Coalition and said 120 to 150 heads of households are on the list.
"To say the need is great is an understatement," she said.
The camping supplies so people can stay in tents are exhausted, she said.
Rochelle Thompson, the pastor's wife at the Rockland Crossroads Church of the Nazarene at 50 Camden St. in Rockland, said that the homeless go beyond people with addictions and mental health illnesses. There are families being priced out of their homes, she said.
"If not for the church, people would have frozen to death," she said. She said the church needs volunteers to help keep the warming shelter going this winter.
She asked what the City would do this month to prepare since cold weather will occur starting in October.
In the end, the Council did not place any housing items on its agenda for the next regular meeting on Sept. 11. The Sept. 6 meeting was the agenda setting meeting for September.
Councilor Nicole Kalloch asked for the Council to hold a workshop to look at places for emergency housing such as vacant commercial properties.
Mayor Louise MacLellan-Ruf said the Council has not ignored the crisis. She said she and the fire chief have been meeting with Thompson.
The mayor also said the issue of phasing out short term rentals can be raised again. She claimed that the last time the issue was raised it was not done in an appropriate manner without an opportunity for people to participate.
However, the proposed ban on short-term rentals last year was proposed following city policies.
This ordinance proposal was first submitted for the agenda on Sept. 1, 2022 and was publicized that day online on VillageSoup. The Council held an agenda setting meeting Sept. 7 and the first reading of the ordinance was Sept. 12.
After an initial vote is held, a workshop can be held or the matter referred to a particular committee such as the comprehensive planning commission. After an initial vote, a formal public hearing is also held and additional workshops if needed before a final vote is held.