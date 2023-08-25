ROCKLAND — The city and the regional career and technical school are working on an easement to allow the Harbor Trail to extend across the school's waterfront property.
Rockland City Manager said he will submit the proposed easement to the City Council after the Region 8 Cooperative Board approves the agreement.
Mid-Coast School of Technology Director Robert Deetjen said the matter will not be taken up for at least a couple of meetings.
The draft easement notes the school wants to advance the Harbor Trail by increasing access to the Rockland shore. This will also be a way to better connect the school to the community, the draft easement states.
The extension would take the Harbor Trail to the town line with Owls Head.
In 2019, when the school was seeking its occupancy permit from the city, Rockland refused unless the school dropped its plan to erect a fence that would have blocked access to an informal trail at the rear of the school's property. The school began installing the fence without a permit until then Rockland Code Officer John Root issued a stop work order that threatened daily fines if the work did not stop.
School officials said the fence was necessary for the safety of students.
In May 2020, MCST withdrew its plan for the fence and the city issued the occupancy permit.
When the bridge dedication was held, Mayor Louise MacLellan-Ruf said the trail was important both for the economy and for improved wellness of the community. She said people plan their vacations for places that are easily walkable.