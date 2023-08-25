News

MCST and Harbor Trail

An easement is being developed between the Mid-Coast School of Technology and the city of Rockland for the Harbor Trail to extend along the school's waterfront property.

 Photo by Stephen Betts

ROCKLAND — The city and the regional career and technical school are working on an easement to allow the Harbor Trail to extend across the school's waterfront property.

Rockland City Manager said he will submit the proposed easement to the City Council after the Region 8 Cooperative Board approves the agreement.

