News

2023 Blues Festival proclamation

From left: Festival organizers Paul Benjamin and Jamie Isaacson look on as Rockland Mayor Louise MacLellan-Ruf declares July 15 and 16 of 2023 as North Atlantic Blues Festival Days for the event's 30th anniversary.

 Photo by Christine Simmonds

ROCKLAND — The city has officially proclaimed Saturday, July 15 and Sunday, July 16 of this year as North Atlantic Blues Festival Days in honor of the event’s 30th anniversary.

Rockland Mayor Louise MacLellan-Ruf read the proclamation on the festival stage in between music acts on Saturday, alongside organizers Jaime Isaacson and Paul Benjamin.