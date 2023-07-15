From left: Festival organizers Paul Benjamin and Jamie Isaacson look on as Rockland Mayor Louise MacLellan-Ruf declares July 15 and 16 of 2023 as North Atlantic Blues Festival Days for the event's 30th anniversary.
ROCKLAND — The city has officially proclaimed Saturday, July 15 and Sunday, July 16 of this year as North Atlantic Blues Festival Days in honor of the event’s 30th anniversary.
Rockland Mayor Louise MacLellan-Ruf read the proclamation on the festival stage in between music acts on Saturday, alongside organizers Jaime Isaacson and Paul Benjamin.
McClellan-Ruff welcomed everyone to Rockland and to "the wonderful blues festival." She spoke about the history of the event, which began as a day of live blues music in the parking lot of the Trade Winds Motor Inn in 1990.
In 1994, this event became a two-day festival and moved to its current location at the Public Landing as the first North Atlantic Blues Festival.
Since then, McClellan-Ruf said, the event has grown to become recognized nationally as one of the best blues festivals in the country.
She then read the proclamation to the crowd, declaring July 15 and July 16 of 2023 as North Atlantic Blues Festival Days.
"We invite all citizens to recognize and enjoy this world-renowned music festival,” McLellan-Ruf said.
Isaacson said it has been an honor to be involved with the festival each year.
Benjamin said the city has been a great partner to the festival, and easy to work with. He also thanked the crowd for attending.
The North Atlantic Blues Festival continues Sunday, July 16. The ticket gate opens at 9 a.m. and the Midcoast Music Academy Blues Camp Kids kick off the day of music at 10:30 a.m.